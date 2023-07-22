Renault’s full hybrid E-Tech Austral is a welcome addition to the popular C-segment

C-segment SUVs are the hottest commodity on the motor market right now with the likes of the Hyundai Tucson and Nissan Qashqai almost cornering the sales market.

The Renault Austral E-Tech is attractive but nowhere near as stylish as the new Kia Sportage

​Renault. Where do I begin? Before I start I want to come clean that this was a genuine test drive and I wasn’t behind the wheel of Marty Morrissey’s car for the week.

I actually handed the keys back too after my week-long test drive.

The French car manufacturer’s good name has been dragged through the mud during the recent RTÉ pay scandal.

So, I’m not sure if it was good or bad timing a few weeks back when the brand went full-steam ahead with the Irish launch of its all-new model – the Austral E-Tech full hybrid SUV. But the ever-professional team from Renault Ireland HQ braved a room full of journalists during the height of the storm to unveil its latest C-segment SUV to roll off the production line.

C-segment SUVs are the hottest commodity on the motor market right now with the likes of the Hyundai Tucson and Nissan Qashqai almost cornering the sales market. So to keep up with the Joneses, Renault has entered the race to take on the likes of the Qashqai, which it shares some of its underpinnings with, and get in on the action.

The Renault Austral E-Tech interior

On the outside, the all-new Austral E-Tech hybrid is extremely handsome without blowing you away.

It’s definitely nowhere near as stylish as the likes of the new Kia Sportage in the looks department, yet it is attractive nonetheless.

The front end features modern C-shaped lights, while the front grille has been treated to a new massive Renault that you could possibly see from the moon. Massive badging seems to have become the trend with car designers lately, with many brands opting to go for oversized front grilles and logos.

Personally, I am still sitting on the fence with these new looks that, in my mind, BMW first introduced a few years back.

But step inside the Renault Austral and it’s a different-kettle-of-fish altogether. The cabin is extremely modern and spacious – and will certainly appeal to any family in the market for an affordable SUV of this size.

One of the most impressive features inside for me are the two massive screens that form the centrepiece of the dashboard.

Even better, is that the massive iPad-like entertainment screen is powered by Google’s automotive technology – a system that I think every brand should switch to, as it’s still way ahead of the rest in terms of being simple and user-friendly.

Thankfully, Renault has chosen to stick with old-school switches to operate the heating and air-con system and not integrate it into the touch-screen, which is my pet hate in most modern motors.

On the road, the new Renault Austral is fitted with a new 1.2-litre E-Tech hybrid powertrain – which is the only option available to Irish customers for the time being.

Despite being a small petrol, the end result turns it into a very impressive 200bhp petrol hybrid powertrain with a 400V 1.7kWh lithium-ion battery that fuses powerful acceleration with optimum efficiency.

The Renault Austral E-Tech

Renault claim that the all-new Austral E-Tech full hybrid can achieve from 4.7l/100km making it one of the most fuel-efficient hybrid cars in the Renault line-up.

Prices for the all-new Austral E-Tech full hybrid starts from €45,295, with three generously-equipped models on offer – techno, techno esprit Alpine and iconic esprit Alpine.

In fairness, they are all very well equipped with up to 30 advanced driver assistance systems as standard.

TECH SPEC: MODEL: Renault Austral E-Tech Full Hybrid 200 Esprit Alpine ENGINE: 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine, two-motor hybrid system with 2kWh lithium-ion battery CO2 emissions 109g/km MOTOR TAX: €180 per year