Renault to unveil brand-new show car that is modern tribute to the iconic 4
The team of designers working under Gilles Vidal, Renault Design Vice President, has given a modern twist to an iconic model that left its mark on the 1960s, ‘70s, and ‘80s.
Thirty years after production ended, Renault will seize the moment at the 2022 Paris Motor Show to unveil its new take on the internationally renowned and recognised Renault 4.
The show car will also resonate with younger generations celebrating the 25th anniversary of the 4L Trophy humanitarian rally.
The car will be unveiled to the public at this year’s Paris Motor Show by Luca de Meo, Chief Executive Officer of Renault Group, on October 17 at 9am (Renault stand, hall 6).
You can also watch the conference live on https://events.renault.com/en/.
