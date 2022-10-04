Renault to unveil a brand-new show car that is a modern tribute to the iconic Renault 4
Robbie FarrellSunday World
Thirty years after production ended, Renault will seize the moment at the 2022 Paris Motor Show to unveil its new take on the internationally renowned and recognised Renault 4.
The team of designers working under Gilles Vidal, Renault Design Vice President, has given a modern twist to an iconic model that left its mark on the 1960s, ‘70s, and ‘80s. The show car will also resonate with younger generations celebrating the 25th anniversary of the 4L Trophy humanitarian rally.
