Range Rover's latest luxury SUV is a take the niche market to the next level
We didn’t get to drive it and we weren’t even allowed turn the engine on but even spending ten minutes inside the all new Range Rover Sport was enough to know that there is something special here…the only stumbling block is that the entry level version will set you back a mind-blowing €114k.
There was a fancy presentation with lots of high-definition action shots of the newly tweaked luxury SUV driving through rivers and over mountains while we were being told about its performance and refinement and all-around quality.
After the Range Rover launched a fifth-gen model earlier this year there was an inevitability to the Sport version getting its long-awaited 3rd-gen makeover.
Nine years is a long time to leave a car alone (2018 minor facelift aside) but if this version reaches a fraction of its capabilities it will be worth it.
While this Range Rover Sport is not cheap in any way, shape or form, it is at the very least well equipped. Even basic versions get 21-inch alloy wheels, leather upholstery and wood trim, plus a panoramic glass roof, three-zone climate control and the massive 13.1-inch touchscreen with its Meridian sound system. And the soft-close doors are a neat touch too.
There is a 113km Plug-in hybrid powertrain available which is the big climate-saving soundbite that a lot of potential buyers will cling on to. Having a vehicle this big allows for a lot of battery that doesn’t interfere with the cabin. It also though means that it is a heavy vehicle so 113km on a full charge may be ambitious. But I look forward to testing it our properly when it finally lands later in the year.
