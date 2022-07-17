Prices revealed for Nissan Ariya

Nissanfinally announced this week its full pricing and line-up for the highly-anticipated Ariya EV crossover.

The new car will start at a reasonable €48,995 and is fuelling Nissan’s rapid shift towards an electrified future, combining the pioneering EV, crossover and performance expertise that has already made the Nissan LEAF and Nissan Qashqai market leaders.

Two battery options are available – a 63kWh that offers a 403km range and an 87kWh battery offering a whopping 532km. The car is available in two grade options – Advance and Evolve.

The 63kWh Nissan Ariya Advance is the entry model and starts at €48,995 (inclusive of Government grants) with the higher spec Evolve grade in the same 63kWh battery option priced from €51,995 (inclusive of grants).

Pricing for the larger 87kWh battery in the entry Advance grade specification starts at €63,995 (no grants available, unfortunately) with the higher spec Evolve grade 87 kWh option from €66,995.

The Advance spec is packed full of standard features including Wireless Apple CarPlay, cabled Android Auto, a wireless phone charger and Intelligent personal assistance technology.

Nissan’s Safety Shield System also comes as standard in the Advance grade. Other standard features include ProPilot with Navi-Link, Dual 12.3” TFT screens with Navi display, Nissan Connected Services, USB Type-A & Type-C (front and rear) and e-Pedal.