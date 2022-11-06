Overall sales are down for car registrations but EVs are a shining light for the industry

The ID.4 continues to sell really well in Ireland

Car registration numbers for October were released this week and sales are down 2.1% on the same period last year.

A total of 2,624 new cars were registered last month, compared to 2,680 in October 2021, but there is good news when you take a deep dive on the monthly figures.

Electric car sales have been the big highlight of the year, and last month’s figures continue to back that up with yet another increase in EVs, HEVs and PHEVs.

With a combined market share now of 40.8%, electrified cars are clearly finally on people’s radars.

Petrol remains in dominant position, with 30% of all sales while diesel accounts for 27%.

Used car imports continued to fall with the total for the year slowing down to 40,753, which is down over 26%.

It all means that the market for new cars is pretty much at the same level as it was this time last year. Total new registrations for 2022 have reached 104,056, which is only 0.6% down on the 2021 figure.

And while the numbers are still 10% behind the last pre-Covid data in 2019, it is clear that the freefall in sales has steadied off.

Commenting on the new vehicle registration figures, Brian Cooke, Director General SIMI, said: “As has been the case over the last two years, the electric car segment continues to grow strongly, with over 15,241 electric cars sold this year, an 83% increase on last year and a nearly four-fold increase on 2020.”