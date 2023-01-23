Over 4,000 EV charging points could be available nationwide after €100m investment

The Department of Transport has said that a new €100 million investment will be made to dramatically upgrade and expand the number of rapid charging points.

Ireland's public charge network is not adequate to cater to the huge increase in EV sales

The Irish Government announced this week a major new package of investment in the public electric vehicle (EV) charging network.

The new plan is for rapid chargers to be installed at least every 60km on major roads, as well as charging points at “taxi ranks, tourist sites, hospitals, hotels and sports clubs”.

It will be music to EV owners’ ears, who are growing increasingly frustrated with the lack of charging infrastructure here in Ireland.

If it all goes to plan, the number of public charging points could increase from around 1,700 over 4,500 within three years.

Fingers crossed.