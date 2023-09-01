Opel’s new Early Drive course allows teens to test an electric car around Mondello

Boys and girls aged between 13 and 17 can try the new motoring school at Mondello

Just five days after her 13th birthday, Chloe got to drive an electric Opel around Mondello

Visits to Mondello in Kildare are nothing new for us here in Motormouths but last Monday was a little bit different. Track days, race meets and car launches are all part and parcel of the track in Donore in Kildare, but now there is a motoring school aimed at teenagers.

Earlier this year Opel launched their innovative ‘Early Drive’ school which invites kids aged 13-17 to the famous racetrack for a unique driving and road safety programme.

Teens who are eager to learn how to drive and get behind the wheel of a car for the first time can now do so in the safety of the surroundings with the expert trainers by their side the whole time.

My eldest Chloe, who only turned 13 last week, is obsessed with cars so as soon as she was of age, we headed along with her pal Ríona last Monday.

“I can’t believe they let us drive an electric Corsa,” she exclaimed as I returned to collect her. “We didn’t go too fast and I managed to parallel park on the first attempt,” she excitedly added.

Ríona Doolin told us: “I was nervous at first but the instructor has control of the car with their own pedals just in case we go too fast. It also means we were less nervous going around the track knowing that an adult could step in at any stage.”

For €95 per person your teenager learns precision throttle and steering control, correct speed and braking techniques, parallel parking, reversing, spatial awareness and observation skills.

You also get a tour of Mondello Park, including their impressive museum of cars as well as the famous pitlane and a look at the actual circuit too.

There is also a static ‘Brake Reaction’ test in one of Mondello’s race cars as well as a clever test to prove how hard it is to drive while under the influence, thanks to the company’s ‘drunk goggles’.

While the majority of the customers this week were aged 16 and 17 with an impending driving test in the coming weeks and months, Chloe and Ríona were among a large portion of kids who were just there for the thrill of being in control of their own car for the first time ever.

And that incentive was fully endorsed by the team of instructors on the day.

Early-Drive by Opel is actually run in partnership with the Irish School of Motoring (ISM) which was established in 1961 and is the largest driving school in the country.

Any parents concerned about the fact that 13 year olds are behind the wheel shouldn’t worry as it is fully managed and controlled by qualified instructors.

Chloe said afterwards: “It was so much fun. The whole thing. The only sad thing about it is that I have four years to go until I can actually drive. Some of the teenagers here today will be out on the road soon.”

The ‘Electrified by Opel’ programme requires no previous driving experience and is available for both individuals as well as school groups from a minimum 30 of up to 45 students.

Gift vouchers are available for individuals if you would like to buy a memorable gift and create a magical memory for their first time behind the wheel.

The course is €95 per person and lasts for a half day with discounts applied for school groups.

The next Early-Drive day is in November and Opel bosses believe that they will be hosting more next year so check keep an eye on Mondello’s website