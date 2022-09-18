Opel’s GSe gets an electric reboot as it goes back to the future

Clearly underpinning the German carmaker’s plan to offer an electrified version of every model in its portfolio by 2024, and to be a fully electric brand in Europe by 2028, the renewed GSe brand stands for Grand Sport Electric.

Florian Huettl, Opel CEO, said: “I am very happy to announce the return of GSe as our top of the range, sporty sub-brand in the immediate future. We have once again taken inspiration from our rich heritage – as we did for our new critically acclaimed bold and pure design – and given it a modern twist.

The Opel GSE reboot

“In future, the label GSe will not only signify dynamic, fun to drive cars but also stand for ‘Grand Sport electric’, in full alignment with our ambitious plans to become a fully electric brand.”

In addition to athletic looks based on Opel’s new design, future GSe customers can look forward to a chassis set-up to deliver a high level of driving fun and engagement. Like all Opel models, the GSe line-up will be “Autobahn proof”, thanks to extensive testing on German motorways. Simultaneously, GSe models will combine performance with the option of emissions-free mobility.

Opel recently presented the Manta-e GSe, a modern take on the legendary Manta from 1970. It shows how timeless the lines from 1970 still are today. What was sculptural and straightforward half a century ago, still fits perfectly with the Opel design philosophy today. It presents a strong, clear stance and confidently starts a new future: electric, emissions-free, full of emotions.

The Opel Manta GSe is also a tribute to the beautiful Manta A that provided the inspiration for the design of the new Opel brand face, the Opel Vizor, which seamlessly integrates the grille, the lighting system and the Blitz brand emblem into one single module.

The multi-award-winning Manta GSe follows Opel’s “simply electric” route to the electrification of the brand.

Whether passenger car or light commercial vehicle, every Opel model will be electrified by 2024.

Today, Opel customers already have the choice between 12 electrified models, from plug-in hybrids such as the new Grandland and the Astra, to all-electric vehicles from the Corsa-e small car, to the Zafira-e Life “lounge on wheels”, and from the Combo-e-Cargo to the Vivaro-e van.