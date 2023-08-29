NCT operator Applus+ makes U-turn on going cashless after backlash

“It is important that payment processes and protocols for the NCT service are inclusive and accessible for everyone in the community”

You can still pay for your NCT using cash

The NCT will not be going cashless after all, even though operator Applus+ said they would be “for safety and convenience”.

Junior Minister Jack Chambers confirmed this morning that the national car testing service will not be removing cash as a payment option.

Minister Chambers told Newstalk that no changes to the payment system had been agreed with the Road Safety Authority (RSA).

"The current system of payment is continuing and if any alternative is agreed, there will have to be a payment system which facilitates those who cannot access online or electronic payment structures," he said.

He said he has been clear that the NCT payment system must be "inclusive and accessible for all members of the community” after charities for the elderly warned that many older people are not computer literate and remain reliant on cash.

NCT operator Applus+ last week announced that test centres were going cashless for customers’ “safety and convenience”.

Applus+ Inspection Services said it would only accept card and postal order payments, meaning that drivers couldn’t pay for their test on the day.

The NCT posted the announcement on social media, saying: “We’re saying goodbye to cash! NCTs are going cashless over the coming months for your safety and convenience.

"This means that payment must be made in advance of attending for your NCT. When introduced, payment can be made online or by postal order.”

The announcement was met with backlash from the public and some politicians, with Chambers earlier addressing the issue.

“When concerns about this arose during the week, I sought to clarify this with the Road Safety Authority,” he said during the week.

“I have been clear with the Road Safety Authority that people without access to online or electronic payment structures will continue to have alternative options to pay for the NCT service and that a range of payment options must remain available.

“It is important that payment processes and protocols for the NCT service are inclusive and accessible for everyone in the community.”

“The first thing to say is no change has been agreed.”

Chambers said that three pc of NCT customers pay for their test in cash.

The junior minister told RTÉ’s News at One that a possible voucher system could be used to allow customers to exchange cash for a payment voucher which could then be used to pay for the NCT.

A spokesperson for Applus+ said that “a move towards prepayment” was necessary to reduce a high-level of no shows at test centres.

The testing service sees approximately 2,500 no shows per week and a further 1,000 late cancellations, Applus stated.

“The decision to move to a 100pc prepayment is with our customers in mind and to provide them with a much-improved service in terms of availability of appointments and a more efficient service,” a statement issued today said.

“We do understand there is a cohort of customers who do not use online services and who may be directly impacted by this, we have made the provision for these customers to pay by bank draft or by a postal order which can be purchased from any An Post office throughout the country.”

Aontu TD Peadar Tóibín said the Applus+ announcement highlighted the need for a “national conversation on cash”.

“The NCT now join the AIB and the GAA in reversing the decision for mandatory electronic transactions. The truth is the Minister of Finance needs to set policy in this area. We need to decide what role cash will have in the future in Ireland,” he said.

“Many businesses do not have card machines. Many people in the service industry rely on cash tips. Club fundraisers rely on cash for club lotteries. Charities, buskers, church gate collections will all suffer if the government allows the cash to be deleted in daily transactions.”