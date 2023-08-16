MINI’s electric ‘Resolute’ edition looks great, but doesn’t go the distance

On a 100 per cent electric charge the Mini was only offering me up less than 200km on the range. That’s no use to me to get down to the west of Ireland.

How the new Mini interior will look when it arrives

The new Mini Cooper takes its design cues from the original 1959 model Pics: Paddy McGrath

The Mini will always be special to me. As a former owner of a classic model that broke my heart when I sold it when the kids came along, they always strike a chord when I get behind the wheel of one.

In my mind, there isn’t a car out there that can give the Mini a run for its money when it comes to the handling department – especially on a race track.

In fact, I still think that the Mini GP I once drove on the track in Majorca is the best I have ever tested on a circuit. Unbelievable.

The latest model to roll off the production line and one I got behind the wheel of recently is the new Mini Electric ‘Resolute’ model.

The MINI Resolute features Union Jack tail lights

This is a special-edition version that will appeal to people who have loads of money to throw at one of the world’s most-loved cars – it comes at quite a price, which I will come to la little later on.

But, for now, this new special-edition model is one that proudly wears the Mini heritage on its sleeve, all the way down to its exclusive bonnet stripes.

It comes in a ‘Rebel Green’ body colour that gives a nod back to the brand’s legendary racing days, while up front, it features edition-specific bonnet stripes matching perfectly ‘Resolute Bronze’ to give it a distinctively unique appearance.

Elsewhere, the head- and tail-light rings, door handles, side scuttles and a whole lot more are all in ‘Resolute Bronze’ too.

Inside has been enhanced and it features special-edition seats that could cause quite a debate among Mini fanatics.

The Interior of the current MINI 'Resolute' Edition'

I am not so sure myself, but she who must be obeyed at home absolutely loved the yellow gingham upholstery inside complimented by yellow-themed gadgets dotted around the rest of the cabin.

There are lots of goodies on board. Spec includes reversing camera, parking assistant and sensors front and rear, heated front seats, ambient lighting, Harman/Kardon surround sound audio system, auxiliary cabin heating system, auto air con and head-up display.

However, it was the electric range that was the only disappointment for me. I don’t know what crossed my mind when I first sat into it earlier last week and read 493km on the instrument display.

I thought to myself, happy days I will be able to head down to the west for the bank holiday weekend without having range anxiety.

However, this dopey motoring editor was reading the wrong display and, minutes later, when I discovered the actual driving range I was in total shock!

On a 100 per cent electric charge the Mini was only offering me up less than 200km on the range. That’s no use to me to get down to the west of Ireland.

And, considering this special edition costs north of €40k, I think I’d stick to the small petrol version if I was in the market for one.

How the new Mini interior will look when it arrives

Meanwhile, Mini last week revealed that the next-generation Mini Cooper is due later this year and the brand has given us a sneak preview of how the interior of the new model will look when it arrives on our shores.

As you will see from the picture (on the opposite page) the new look takes its design cues from the original 1959 model, albeit with a modern twist.

The German-owned brand is going back to its roots by making the central circular display the focus point of the new model.

For this model, Mini will use a new unique OLED display system, which produces higher-quality graphics and crystal-clear lighting.

It will also feature Mini ‘Operating System 9’, which is an in-house development by the BMW Group and is based on an Android Open Source Project (AOSP) software stack.

I am definitely looking forward to see the new model roll off the production line later this year.