Mercedes doesn’t usually get described as ‘good value’ but in the EQB they have priced it perfectly

New full-electric seven seater has the wow factor

I USUALLY don’t start a review with a price tag but I can’t get past the fact that this is a fully-electric seven seater with a Mercedes badge on the front and it is ONLY €65,660.

Now, I know what you are probably thinking ‘did he just say only €65k?’ well, yes I did. This should cost around €80k but somehow Mercedes have kept the price down so it means that it is competing with the popular EVs like Ioniq 5, EV6 and Enyaq. And this is a premium German brand AND I’ll say it again — it has seven seats.

Both of us here in Motormouths have been lucky enough to drive this electric beast and unusually we are both in full agreement.

The new Mercedes Benz EQB 300

Neither of us can believe you get so much for the asking price (there’s a 419km range); and all of it comes with the coveted Merc badge on the now-normal blanked-out grille.

Full confession, our test car came with €7,000 of extras. So to have this sitting in your driveway would actually cost €72,571 as opposed to the enticing entry level price.

But not all of those extras are necessities — €482 to allow the passenger seat in the front come with a memory function, for example! That can go. €1k on metallic paint and the same for the ‘Electric Art’ will save you €2,100 right away. Our point is, despite the eye-watering price tag we believe you get so much bang for buck that you won’t be disappointed.

If you only want to tip into the car and not load up on extras you will be glad to know that the as-standard list is impressive too. It includes 18-inch alloy wheels, electric-opening tailgate, LED lights all round, power folding door mirrors, keyless entry and go, an ambient lighting system, heated front seats, climate control and the MBUX infotainment system with a 10-inch instrument display and 10-inch touchscreen.

Sitting inside that system you’ll find the reversing camera display, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone mirroring, navigation and much more. Synthetic leather upholstery (which they call ‘Artico’) is also standard.

Touchscreen and trackpad — © Daimler AG

Based on the older GLB you won’t be shocked to know that the interior in row 1 doesn’t stray too far from its older, more experienced brother.

It’s a stylish looking and high-quality cabin with plenty of space for both driver and front-seat passenger and in the Electric Art upgrade, we had gorgeous and distinctive rose gold coloured air vents, complemented by a similar shade on all of the seats, which we both loved.

The central display is a touchscreen while there’s a trackpad-like interface on the centre console and there are little thumb pads on the steering wheel (one for infotainment and one for the digital display) that both work really well.

In front of the trackpad are two cupholders, a USB-C port and a wireless charging pad, all of which disappear beautifully behind a gorgeous sliding cover that Merc does so well.

And the now-usual large cubby with a butterfly-style doors serves as a central armrest.

Rear-seat passengers’ feet seem to perch higher than normal for some reason, so it was slightly less comfortable for adults. A minor gripe, but the rear floor does stay at the same level (no transmission tunnel obviously) so the middle passenger in the rear gets the benefit of that.

Three adults at a push will sit in the second row, or three teens, and there are ISOFIX points on the outer two seats.

Row 2 seats all slide forward to allow access to row 3 as well as offering more leg room to passengers 6 and 7 if needs be. The two chairs are mounted so headroom is surprisingly good, but adults won’t want to spend too much time travelling back there. Mercedes also provides extra cupholders and USB-C ports in both of the rear two rows.

The boot offers decent space — © Daimler AG

When all seven seats are in use the boot is, understandably small, but it is more than sufficient when the rear chairs aren’t in use.

Driving wise, it is a joy and trust us when we say that Comfort Mode will do you just fine for pretty much every scenario. It claims to have 390Nm but don’t forget this is a seven-seater and it is electric so it is a very heavy vehicle.

It is still quick , and because it is an EV is smooth, quiet, fun and almost relaxing to drive.