Mercedes-Benz unveils its all-new AMG SL Roadster

Mercedes-Benz has got their new year off to a sparkling start with the introduction here of their new Mercedes-AMG SL Roadster – first of what will be a series of new model arrivals planned for the year ahead.

Virtually unique within the world of motoring, the SL has endured as a symbol of elegance and style ever since it first arrived on the scene as the 300SL Roadster almost 70 years ago – a model then inspired by a Grand Prix racing car that had been built two years earlier.

Reborn, according to Mercedes-AMG, as ‘an icon for the modern era’, the new SL offers what Mercedes-AMG calls ‘performance luxury’ with a 2+2 seats configuration (the first since 1989) and a ‘revolutionary interior experience’ that combines analogue geometry with the digital world – a combination reflected in a fully digital instrument cluster.

Mercedes-AMG SL 43 Roadster — © Mercedes-Benz AG

Visually, the new SL is everything owners would wish it to be. With its crouching poise and ‘let’s get going’ good looks, its genetic ancestry and sporty nature are evident in every detail, not least in its AMG grille, athletic body shape and interior refinements. Inside, a wide choice of sports or performance trim and leather coverings is offered as is the latest-generation MBUX system, supplemented with AMG-specific content.

Described by Mercedes-Benz passenger car sales manager, Ciaran Allen as a ‘true legend for the future’, the new SL comes in a soft-top version which Allen says ‘can be opened and closed at speeds up to 60 kilometres per hour’.

New Mercedes-AMG SL interior — © Daimler AG

Said by Mercedes-AMG to combine ‘the highest levels of comfort and quality in its interior, with just the right amount of sportiness’, its notable features include an ‘aviation-inspired’ instrument panel, a centre console with adjustable touchscreen, sculptured seats with integrated headrests, and heated ‘air scarf’ feature that wards-off chills when driving with the top open.

Initially, Mercedes-AMG 43 381hp, and two 4.0-litre V8 biturbo engines are available with 476hp or 585hp, top speeds from 295 km/h and 0 to 100 km/h times of under four seconds in each case. A Formula 1 inspired E-PERFORMANCE hybrid with an electric power unit at the rear axle will follow. Fully variable 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive is standard.

Prices begin from €238,395 for the Mercedes-AMG 43 – a figure influenced largely by the quality of manufacture and high level of specifications and which most buyers will likely regard as a long-term investment, particularly amongst those focused on maintaining their purchase in pristine condition.