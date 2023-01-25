Meet the €211,660 special-edition BMW M3 CS with 550bhp

The new BMW M3 CS teams a 550bhp six-cylinder in-line engine with an eight-speed M Steptronic transmission and the M xDrive intelligent all-wheel-drive system

BMW M division will add a formidable special-edition model to its product range in 2023. The new BMW M3 CS is an exclusive high-performance car that combines supreme dynamic prowess with the everyday usability of an M3 saloon.

With intelligent lightweight construction, the new BMW M3 CS features carbon fibre-reinforced plastic (CFRP) components, increased engine power and a bespoke chassis setup.

Exclusive design features and specification ensure exhilarating performance and give the new BMW M3 CS a character profile all its own.

The new BMW M3 CS teams a 550bhp six-cylinder in-line engine with an eight-speed M Steptronic transmission and the M xDrive intelligent all-wheel-drive system. These combine to produce a 0 to 100km/h time of 3.4 seconds and on to an electronically limited 250km/h top speed.

The new BMW M3 CS will be built in a limited run at BMW Group Plant Munich, with the UK market launch commencing from March 2023. Prices in Ireland will start from €211,660 RRP.

Straight-six engine produces 550bhp

The new BMW M3 CS features a carefully modified version of the high-revving six-cylinder in-line engine, with M TwinPower Turbo technology, developed for the BMW M3 and BMW M4.

The modifications result in a maximum of 550bhp, a considerable upgrade of 40 hp in peak output compared with the BMW M3 Competition Saloon.

The power increase is achieved through targeted revisions to the engine’s M TwinPower Turbo technology.

The adjustments primarily involve raising the maximum charge pressure of the two mono-scroll turbochargers from 1.7 to 2.1 bar and making some model-specific tweaks to the engine management.

A specially designed engine mount, with increased spring rates, was also designed to create an extremely rigid connection between the power unit and the vehicle’s structure.

This results in an even sharper engine response and direct transmission of its power to the drivetrain. Peak torque of 650Nm is produced between 2,750 and 5,950rpm and maximum output arrives at 6,250rpm. The engine revs to a maximum 7,200rpm.

The engine’s performance characteristics are dominated by its unabated power delivery right through the rev range.

Enhancing the soundtrack is the dual-branch exhaust system, featuring electrically controlled flaps and a titanium rear silencer with weight-minimising design. In customary M fashion, it features two pairs of matt black tailpipes which help produce the emotionally rich soundtrack.

