Kia’s new all-electric SUV called the EV9 looks like it will tick all the boxes

Kia EV9 is on the way

Kia has finally revealed details of the EV9 ahead of its world debut in 2023, having announced the project at AutoMobility LA in Los Angeles last year.

The all-electric car looks set to become the Korean brand’s flagship model and will (in their words) revolutionise the large electric SUV segment.

Developed over the last three and a half years, these gorgeous early photos clearly show it oozes style and design.

During final testing recently, the EV9 was relentlessly subjected to a gruelling verification programme on a 4WD climbing hill and a rough terrain track, as well as a deep-water wading test, to ensure maximum reliability even in the most challenging conditions.

Kia’s high-speed, handling, and low-friction tracks place every element of the EV9’s performance and road-holding under the strictest scrutiny.

Due to be introduced in the first quarter of 2023, the Kia EV9 will follow in the footsteps of the brand’s ground-breaking all-electric EV6, which won Irish Car of the Year and European Car of the Year 2022 title.