Kia’s new all-electric SUV called the EV9 looks like it will tick all the boxes
Kia has finally revealed details of the EV9 ahead of its world debut in 2023, having announced the project at AutoMobility LA in Los Angeles last year.
The all-electric car looks set to become the Korean brand’s flagship model and will (in their words) revolutionise the large electric SUV segment.
Developed over the last three and a half years, these gorgeous early photos clearly show it oozes style and design.
During final testing recently, the EV9 was relentlessly subjected to a gruelling verification programme on a 4WD climbing hill and a rough terrain track, as well as a deep-water wading test, to ensure maximum reliability even in the most challenging conditions.
Kia’s high-speed, handling, and low-friction tracks place every element of the EV9’s performance and road-holding under the strictest scrutiny.
Due to be introduced in the first quarter of 2023, the Kia EV9 will follow in the footsteps of the brand’s ground-breaking all-electric EV6, which won Irish Car of the Year and European Car of the Year 2022 title.
Today's Headlines
Balloons released in Tallaght for Chelsea and Christy Cawley and their older sister Lisa Cash
Social mess-age | Irish watchdog fines Instagram €405m for breaching children’s privacy rights
'Temporary relaxation' | Judge relaxes murder accused barrister’s bail conditions for ‘holiday’
LATEST | Tallaght stabbings: Suspect previously investigated for attack on three victims’ relative
The watch list | Actors Ben Stiller and Sean Penn banned from ever entering Russia
'Enforcement action will follow' after massive rubbish pile found in Rathmines
Online order | Man charged after €238,000 worth of cannabis sent to Next store in Dublin
Fight or flight | Daniel Kinahan’s UAE hopes in tatters as he is now ‘the forgotten man’ of boxing
Remarkable moment large shark jumps onto fishermen's boat
Alleged threats | Man (62) charged with cutting wires of car before race at Donegal International Rally