I’ve got a good feline about this new affordable EV arrival from Ora

The affordable EV is bigger than you think and will certainly scare a few of the established brands

​The Ora Funky Cat finally landed in Ireland and Motormouths headed to Bellinter House in Meath to test it out…and I’m kind of smitten by this kitten to be honest.

It may need to cash in some of its nine lives as it is not purr-fect, but as new brands go it is really exciting to have it in Ireland and if the rumours about supply are true you can expect to see a lot of these on our roads in the coming months.

It may get pitted against the likes of the 500e, Honda e or the e208 but in truth, it is bigger than you expect. So, it is fairer to compare it to the ID.3, the MG4 and the Megane E-Tech.

The Funky Cat (yes that is the real name) is available with two different battery sizes…the 48 kWh 300 PRO (priced from €31,995) with a range of 310km and the 63 kWh 400 PRO+ (€39,995) with a range of 420km.

The new Ora Funky Cat

It is available out of three dealers in Dublin, Cork and Galway and if the short test on Tuesday is anything to go by, Irish road users will love this.

There is room for three big kids or small adults in the back and it comes with a 228ltr boot meaning it is bigger than others in the market.

It has a 39-minute rapid charging time and it comes with an eight-year (160,000 km) warranty on the battery. It is also fully loaded with a lot of tech that other car companies charge extra for and there are a few USPs, such as the voice command, that will blow your mind.

I am already looking forward to a full week in it in a few months and I will give you a full review here as soon as it is complete.