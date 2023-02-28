Ireland seventh in 10 most expensive places to charge an electric car in Europe
The cheapest places in Europe to run an electric vehicle are mostly in central and south-eastern Europe.
New research by Switcher.ie has revealed the cheapest and most expensive countries in Europe to charge an electric vehicle.
As the deadline for the ban on new diesel and petrol cars creeps closer, electric vehicle sales are continuing to climb, with fully-electric car sales surging by 81pc in 2022.
Ireland was the seventh most expensive country in the EU to charge an electric vehicle, costing on average €16.63 per charge, €13.89 more per charge than the Netherlands which was the cheapest.
The cheapest places to run an electric vehicle are mostly in central and southeastern Europe, with the exception of the Netherlands, which has generous government energy allowances.
According to Carzone.ie, the most affordable new electric car in Ireland is the Fiat 500, followed by the Nissan Leaf.
Top 10 cheapest countries to charge an electric car in Europe
1. Netherlands
Average cost to charge: €2.74
Average cost 100km: €0.80
2. Kosovo
Average cost to charge: €3.71
Average cost 100km: €1.09
3. Georgia
Average cost to charge: €4.53
Average cost 100km: €1.33
4. Serbia
Average cost to charge: €4.90
Average cost 100km: €1.44
5. Turkey
Average cost to charge: €5.25
Average cost 100km: €1.54
6. Bosnia and Herzegovina
Average cost to charge: €5.38
Average cost 100km: €1.58
7. North Macedonia
Average cost to charge: €5.70
Average cost 100km: €1.67
8. Albania
Average cost to charge: €5.71
Average cost 100km: €1.67
9. Hungary
Average cost to charge: €5.75
Average cost 100km: €1.69
10. Montenegro
Average cost to charge: €5.83
Average cost 100km: €1.71
The most expensive countries to charge EVs tend to have a higher EV market share of new car sales and more electric and hybrid vehicles on the road, with the exception of Cyprus and Czechia.
Range is often a concern for drivers considering the switch, and unsurprisingly the cars with the longest ranges tend to be the most expensive to run.
According to Carzone.ie, the Tesla Model 3 Long Range with a 538km range is the one to beat, but you may also look to the more recent Mercedes EQS 450+ or the Hyundai IONIQ 6 Long Range AWD to give you peace of mind on long trips.
Top 10 most expensive countries to charge an electric car in Europe
1. Denmark
Average cost to charge: €27.65
Average cost 100km: €8.11
2. Belgium
Average cost to charge: €20.48
Average cost 100km: €6.00
3. Germany
Average cost to charge: €19.89
Average cost 100km: €5.83
4. Italy
Average cost to charge: €18.89
Average cost 100km: €5.54
5. Spain
Average cost to charge: €18.63
Average cost 100km: €5.46
6. Czechia
Average cost to charge: €18.55
Average cost 100km: €5.44
7. Ireland
Average cost to charge: €16.63
Average cost 100km: €4.87
8. Cyprus
Average cost to charge: €15.81
Average cost 100km: €4.64
9. Sweden
Average cost to charge: €15.32
Average cost 100km: €4.49
10. Romania
Average cost to charge: €14.33
Average cost 100km: €4.20
Eoin Clarke Commercial Director of Switcher.ie comments: “As consumers are hit with spiralling inflation, it’s no surprise that EV sales continue to skyrocket - at over 70% cheaper than diesel or petrol vehicles to run, they could save you a serious amount in fuel costs.”
“The price of electricity fluctuates hugely across Europe and can depend on things like the use of renewables in a country’s energy mix, and the amount of levies and subsidies available.
If you’re thinking of buying an EV in Ireland, you could get a purchase grant up to €5,000 and a €600 grant to install a home charger, as well as cheap tax, VRT relief and toll reductions. Do your research before splashing out on a new car, and take advantage of all the incentives on the table.”
“You could also save big by switching your energy supplier. Shop around for a supplier who offers tariffs designed for electric car drivers with discounts for charging your car at a time when energy is cheaper, as well as exclusive products and deals.”
