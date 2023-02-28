Ireland ranked 7th in 10 most expensive places to charge an electric car in Europe

The cheapest places in Europe to run an electric vehicle are mostly in central and south-eastern Europe.

New research by Switcher.ie has revealed the cheapest and most expensive countries in Europe to charge an electric vehicle.

As the deadline for the ban on new diesel and petrol cars creeps closer, electric vehicle sales are continuing to climb, with fully-electric car sales surging by 81 per cent in 2022.

Ireland was the 7th most expensive country in the EU to charge an electric vehicle, costing on average €16.63 per charge, €13.89 more per charge than the Netherlands which was the cheapest.

Top 10 cheapest countries to charge an electric car in Europe

The cheapest places in Europe to run an electric vehicle are mostly in central and southeastern Europe, with the exception of the Netherlands, which has generous government energy allowances.

According to Carzone.ie, the most affordable new electric car in Ireland is the Fiat 500, followed by the Nissan Leaf.

1. Netherlands

Average cost to charge: €2.74

Average cost 100km: €0.80

2. Kosovo

Average cost to charge: €3.71

Average cost 100km: €1.09

3. Georgia

Average cost to charge: €4.53

Average cost 100km: €1.33

4. Serbia

Average cost to charge: €4.90

Average cost 100km: €1.44

5. Turkey

Average cost to charge: €5.25

Average cost 100km: €1.54

6. Bosnia and Herzegovina

Average cost to charge: €5.38

Average cost 100km: €1.58

7. North Macedonia

Average cost to charge: €5.70

Average cost 100km: €1.67

8. Albania

Average cost to charge: €5.71

Average cost 100km: €1.67

9. Hungary

Average cost to charge: €5.75

Average cost 100km: €1.69

10. Montenegro

Average cost to charge: €5.83

Average cost 100km: €1.71

Top 10 most expensive countries to charge an electric car in Europe

The most expensive countries to charge EVs tend to have a higher EV market share of new car sales and more electric and hybrid vehicles on the road, with the exception of Cyprus and Czechia.

Range is often a concern for drivers considering the switch, and unsurprisingly the cars with the longest ranges tend to be the most expensive to run.

According to Carzone.ie, the Tesla Model 3 Long Range with a 538km range is the one to beat, but you may also look to the more recent Mercedes EQS 450+ or the Hyundai IONIQ 6 Long Range AWD to give you peace of mind on long trips.

1. Denmark

Average cost to charge: €27.65

Average cost 100km: €8.11

2. Belgium

Average cost to charge: €20.48

Average cost 100km: €6.00

3. Germany

Average cost to charge: €19.89

Average cost 100km: €5.83

4. Italy

Average cost to charge: €18.89

Average cost 100km: €5.54

5. Spain

Average cost to charge: €18.63

Average cost 100km: €5.46

6. Czechia

Average cost to charge: €18.55

Average cost 100km: €5.44

7. Ireland

Average cost to charge: €16.63

Average cost 100km: €4.87

8. Cyprus

Average cost to charge: €15.81

Average cost 100km: €4.64

9. Sweden

Average cost to charge: €15.32

Average cost 100km: €4.49

10. Romania

Average cost to charge: €14.33

Average cost 100km: €4.20

Eoin Clarke Commercial Director of Switcher.ie comments: “As consumers are hit with spiralling inflation, it’s no surprise that EV sales continue to skyrocket - at over 70% cheaper than diesel or petrol vehicles to run, they could save you a serious amount in fuel costs.”

“The price of electricity fluctuates hugely across Europe and can depend on things like the use of renewables in a country’s energy mix, and the amount of levies and subsidies available.

If you’re thinking of buying an EV in Ireland, you could get a purchase grant up to €5,000 and a €600 grant to install a home charger, as well as cheap tax, VRT relief and toll reductions. Do your research before splashing out on a new car, and take advantage of all the incentives on the table.”

“You could also save big by switching your energy supplier. Shop around for a supplier who offers tariffs designed for electric car drivers with discounts for charging your car at a time when energy is cheaper, as well as exclusive products and deals.”