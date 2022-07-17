Hyundai’s new IONIQ 6 is set to be a game-changer

Hyundai’s new IONIQ is set to be a game-changer

The new Hyundai IONIQ 6 will arrive here next year

Hyundai this week launched its eagerly awaited 'Electrified Streamliner', the IONIQ 6, to the motoring world – and it is already the talk of the electrified world.

The Ioniq 6 will arrive in Ireland next year as a follow-up to the company's IONIQ 5, that has been named World Car Of The Year this year.

As the new model in the brand’s IONIQ all-electric line-up, the Electrified Streamliner’s array of advanced technology, personalized space, features and extended range redefine the boundaries of electric mobility.

The IONIQ 6 will be available with a range of drive motors and battery packs to fit the needs of every customer. The long-range 77.4kWh battery can be mated with two electric motor layouts, either rear-wheel-drive (RWD) or all-wheel-drive (AWD).

The top-of-the-line dual motor set-up is an AWD option producing a combined power output of 239kW and 605Nm of torque. This PE configuration can go from 0-100km/h in 5.1 seconds.

The IONIQ 6 boasts an impressive energy consumption rate. The energy consumption of the 53kWh standard battery with 18-inch wheels and RWD motor option is estimated to be under 14 kWh/100km, according to WLTP. This makes IONIQ 6 one of the most energy-efficient vehicles in the market.

The IONIQ 6 will be able to support both 400V and 800V charging infrastructures, with 800-V charging as standard; it can accommodate 400V charging without the need for additional components or adapters. With a 350kW charger, the IONIQ 6 can charge from 10 per cent to 80 percent in just 18 minutes.

Like its IONIQ 5 sibling, the IONIQ 6 provides an innovative vehicle-to-load (V2L) function that allows customers to charge any electric devices – ideal for powering necessities during a power outage, camping or outdoor projects.

V2L is enabled using an accessory adaptor and goes into the outside charging port. In addition to the outside power outlet, there is a second outlet underneath the back row seat for charging devices.

With an impressive overall length of 4,855mm, IONIQ 6’s 1,880mm width and 1,495mm height give it a distinctively sleek and stylish appearance amidst a sea of lookalike EVs.

Inside, the ambient lighting allows a driver to customize the look and feel of the interior cabin by selecting from a spectrum of 64 colours and six themes.

All seats are specifically manufactured for all-electric models, and they are approximately 30 per cent thinner than those in other conventional models, providing more space for passengers. There are four type-C and one type-A USB ports available.

IONIQ 6’s personalized driving experience is further enhanced by the EV Performance Tune-up system, which allows the driver to freely adjust steering effort, motor power, accelerator pedal sensitivity and driveline mode. Drivers can create a variety of different combinations with just a few button clicks to meet their individual needs.

Pricing has yet to be announced, but Hyundai Ireland has confirmed that it should arrive in 2023 in time for the 232 registration plate change next July.