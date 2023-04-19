How we predicted that the Hyundai Ioniq 6 could land World Car of the Year

On first impressions during a short test-drive from the K Club this week, the all-new Ioniq 6 has every chance of making it two-in-a-row for Hyundai.

The interior of the Hyundai Ioniq 6 is extremely upmarket

The rear of the Hyundai Ioniq 6 looks like a Porsche

Hyundai Ioniq 6 has been named World Car of the Year

​The double might just be on the cards for Korean brand Hyundai. Last year, its all-electric Ioniq 5 blew the competition out of the water to land the crown of World Car of the Year.

Now, hot off the production line for 2023 comes the company’s second instalment from the premium EV brand — the Ioniq 6 — which has already been short-listed for World Car of the Year 2023.

Since rolling off the production line only a short while ago the Ioniq 6 is already among the finalists for 2023 World Car of the Year, 2023 World Electric Vehicle and 2023 World Car Design of the Year, respectively.

From the moment I first set eyes on it in the flesh I could see that this has every chance of doing the double for the Korean brand.

On the outside the new Ioniq 6 is simply divine to look at.

In fact, the new Ioniq 6 is the talk of the town, with motoring journalists from all around Europe being blown away with the Ioniq 6’s efficiency, driving performance and handling and interior spaciousness.

On the outside, the Ioniq 6 is, in my opinion, possibly the best-looking car to roll off a production line in quite some time.

Inspired by Hyundai’s Prophecy EV Concept, Ioniq 6 is characterised by clean, simple lines and a pure aerodynamic form that Hyundai designers describe as Emotional Efficiency.

The front-end is low to the ground, again all about the aerodynamics and, on closer inspection, you’ll discover the lower apron features large automatic opening flaps which allows cooling air into the radiator behind when needed.

Other neat touches on the body include flush door handles an enormous boot spoiler and semi-solid 18-inch rims, which all help to extend the battery range and improve the car’s efficiency.

It’s a massive car too. In fact, it stretches a lengthy 4.85 metres, which is 80mm longer than the enormous seven-seat Santa Fe SUV. The inside too, is a wonderful place to be. Yes there are a few similarities to its Ioniq 5 siblings but there are some nice refreshing touches.

Up front there’s the same double-screen design that features two 12.3-inch displays as standard across the range.

Elsewhere, despite the Ioniq’s sloping roof-line, there’s plenty of head and legroom for even the tallest of passengers — and the seats are super comfortable too.

On the road, the new Ioniq offers an amazing range that is sure to put potential customers who suffer from anxiety range at ease.

It comes with two battery options, the first of which is a 53kWh battery pack and a 151bhp electric motor, which Hyundai claim is good for up to 429 kilometres.

The entry-level Signature model will also be offered with the larger 77.4kWh battery, which the Korean brand say is good for a whopping 614km.

We will put those figures to a proper test when we get behind the wheel for a week-long drive.

But it was the pricing that really surprised me this week at the Irish launch when Hyundai Ireland announced it will start at €48,295 for the Signature model, €54,315 for the mid-range Elegance model and €67,995 for the range-topping Finesse model.