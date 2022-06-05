German giant BMW beefs up its X1 and offers buyers an EV version called the iX1

BMW announced this week that the X1 is getting an overhaul and also releases images of the electric version they are, predictably, calling iX1.

Featuring a new distinctive design (although definitely still within the now-usual BMW parameters), a high level of electrification across the range and the latest in connectivity, the new third-generation X1 builds on the company’s concept of an SUV for the ‘premium’ compact segment.

An increased standard specification, increased interior spaciousness, a new BMW Operating System 8 and BMW Curved Display and a large selection of automated driving and parking systems means the newest X1 is seriously stepping up to the plate.

Plus, the BMW X1 offers buyers a fully electric option for the first time and adds to their already impressive line-up of EVs.

From launch, the new BMW X1 will be available with one petrol engine and two diesel engine options. A pair of plug-in hybrid models will join the range immediately after launch, as will the new BMW iX1 xDrive30.

Offered in a choice of five models (Sport Premier, xLine Premier, xLine Premier Pro, M Sport Premier, and M Sport Premier Pro) the new X1 is available to order now, priced from €48,200.

Curved Display is standard

Quick soundbites from the press conference are that it is larger than its predecessor by 53mm in length, 24mm in width and 44mm in height. Its wheelbase is 22mm longer than before, while its track widths have increased by 31mm at front and rear.

At the centre of the new front end design sits a new almost-square kidney grille and it comes as standard with slim LED headlights for low and high beam that extend into the sides of the car.

Customers can choose from two solid and eight metallic paint finishes as well as a Frozen paint option with shimmering matt surface, not to mention a wide variety of BMW Individual special paint finishes.

The raised seating position, generous amounts of space, cutting-edge functionality, the geometry of the interior and a large number of details take their cues from the interior concept of one of my favourite cars of the year so far…the BMW iX. Key features include the slender instrument panel, a stage for the BMW Curved Display, and a “floating” armrest with integral controls.

BMW said: “The user experience on board the new X1 is underpinned by the seamless interaction between the BMW Curved Display, voice control, the multifunction buttons on the steering wheel and the BMW Head-Up Display (standard on Pro models).

“At the heart of the new BMW X1 is the standard BMW Curved Display formed by a 10.25-inch information display and a 10.7-inch control display. The screens merge into a single unit behind a continuous glass surface curved towards the driver. The state-of-the-art graphics have been designed with a smartphone-style appearance, making them perfect for intuitive touch control.”

Two plug-in hybrids will join the new line-up down the line with both the xDrive30e and xDrive25e featuring an integrated electric drive unit powering the rear wheels, combined with a three-cylinder petrol engine that drives the front wheels via the seven-speed Steptronic transmission with double clutch.

And the My BMW app enables remote control charging for both BMW iX1 and BMW X1 plug-in hybrids.

Motormouths hopes to get behind the wheel of one or both of these exciting models in the near future.