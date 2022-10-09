Dacia’s affordable 7-seater Jogger wins top honours in the AA Car-of-the Year awards
The Dacia Jogger has been chosen by a panel of journalists as the overall winner at the AA Ireland Car Awards, which took place in The Aviva Stadium last Friday.
The AA Ireland Car Awards is voted on by a panel of independent journalists and aids consumers by choosing what they believe to be the best cars across a variety of categories.
These are not necessarily cars that have been launched in the past year, just the best cars in each class.
Only the Overall Winner is from a specific calendar period (October 2021 - October 2022).
“The AA Ireland Car Awards aims to provide consumers with the best possible assistance in choosing a new car for 2023 by asking some of Ireland’s top motoring journalists to choose their favourite cars across fourteen different categories,” said AA Ireland Head of Communications, Paddy Comyn
The Dacia Jogger came as the overall winner, with one jury member commenting; “The Jogger may not be electric, but in every other sense it’s the car of the moment. Spacious, practical, affordable, and frugal – it’s the car we ought all to be driving”. A full list of all the category winners can be found below.
The Winners were:
Best City Car:Fiat 500 / 500e.
Best Supermini:Skoda Fabia.
Best Family Hatchback:Peugeot 308.
Best Large Family Car:Skoda Superb.
Best Small Crossover:Toyota Yaris Cross.
Best Medium Crossover:Kia Sportage.
Best Large Crossover:Skoda Kodiaq.
Best Performance Car:BMW M3.
Best Compact Executive:Mercedes-Benz C-Class.
Best Large Executive:BMW 5-Series.
Best Value EV:MG5.
Best Family EV: Skoda Enyaq iV.
Best Luxury EV:Mercedes-Benz EQS.
Overall Winner: Dacia Jogger.
