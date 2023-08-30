Challenge for Hyundai will be holding onto Tucson sales because Kona is that good

Second-gen offering takes all the good things to make a great car at an affordable price

I actually feel sorry for the Kona because it has done nothing wrong at all, yet it is repeatedly overlooked for the Ioniqs and the all-conquering Tucson. And when I say overlooked, I mean it is almost forgotten about, despite the consistently good sales.

Throw in the regular fanboying of the i20 N and the obvious attraction to the Santa Fe for those on the lookout for a reliable, fun, safe and massive seven seater, and you can see why the Kona could have a serious inferiority complex.

It is the second-best selling Hyundai every single year since it launched at the tail end of 2017 and two months ago the Korean company launched the highly-anticipated 2nd-generation Kona.

Irish Hyundai bosses were rightfully confident at the launch as they took aim at Toyota with lots of slides about how the all-new Kona compares to cars like the CH-R and the Corolla Cross. And based on the slides there is no comparison, to be honest. It was a slam dunk for the Korean brand.

But we aren’t ones to just sit there and be won over by fancy slides and impressive numbers. We want to know how it drives. Now, for context, the company will predominantly be selling the hybrid powertrain and a full-electric is coming later in the year.

The interior of the all new Kona

But my test car is the N-Line 1.0litre 3-cylinder ICE version, which will not sell in their big numbers compared to the other two powertrains, but I am here to tell you why this is an option too while also telling you about the improvements from 1st to 2nd gen Konas.

Usually, I only prefer manual gearboxes in small little whippersnappers of cars like the MX-5 or a Ford Mustang. But this N-Line Kona (producing 120bhp and 172Nm of torque) was surprisingly nimble and perfect for the manual transmission.

Powertrain aside… let’s talk shape and chassis and space. This is huge. Almost completely unrecognisable as a Kona and definitely venturing into Tucson territory.

It even comes with the new Tucson-esque angled design on the doors, so to the uninitiated you could be forgiven for thinking this was actually the latest version of Ireland’s best selling car of the last seven years.

Basically, what I am saying is that the passenger room is far more comparable to some crossovers and SUVs in the class above. It is noticeably more spacious than before, easily accommodating adults in row 2.

There are two ISOFIX points and a relatively low ‘transmission tunnel’ in the middle so a third rear passenger can fit in when required. In the Elegance model there are air vents in the rear.

Hyundai quotes a 466-litre volume for the boot, which is a staggering 100 litres more than the first generation.

The N Line is sportier and features a bespoke front and rear bumper design, side skirts, 18-inch alloy wheels, twin-exit exhaust tips, black door mirrors and roof, plus body-colour wheel arches.

There’s a new look in the cabin, too, with aluminium pedals, and heated N Line cloth seats front and rear. Ambient lighting, a powered tailgate, heated steering wheel and a wireless smartphone charging pad are also standard.

The Kona feels fast to drive (if you wish) but is perfectly at home taking in the urban commutes and school runs at pace and in comfort. Choosing ‘Sport’ mode gives you a little more response and turns your instrument cluster red to complement your new driving experience.

But don’t overdo it. ‘Eco’ mode is perfectly good here and will help fuel economy.

And the best bit is yet to come! Irish prices kick off at €30,895, which is what you will have to pay for the entry-level Signature version of my car. My actual test car is closer to €34k but you do get 18-inch wheels, an even more distinctive exterior styling pack and an N-Line interior including a unique gear lever and seats.

The EV version is expected to offer a 500km range, but I don’t have prices for that yet. Hopefully I will get into it later in the year and shall report back.

The car company has pretty much thrown out the old Kona playbook and started again here, taking the best bits of each model and housing it in a girthy and proud all-new Kona chassis. It’s hard to sit here and tell you that the ICE powertrain is the way to go, but what I will say is that I had one of the best weeks of the year so far in it.

I also think Hyundai has solved any potential inferiority complex that Kona used to have. This is no longer going to meekly fade into the background.