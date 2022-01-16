The 650MT by CFMoto has been just one of three bikes based on a 650cc engine to come from the Chinese manufacturer for the last number of years.

Now this adventure-styled touring bike, very much looking the part with its tall and robust styling, is getting a work-over for the coming season.

The bike now features a full suite of Bosch electronics, including the machineâ€™s ECU, or â€˜digital brainâ€™. Stopping is done via a set of J.Juan brakes. These in turn are facilitated by a dual-channel ABS system.

Another nice feature is the option to select a choice of riding modes on the fly.

The latest bike has been styled by the Austrian design team Kiska, and while looking cool is important, the 18-litre fuel tank will, quite literally, get you where you need to go.

Making the journey comfortable are a set of upside-down front forks which are complemented by an adjustable rear monoshock. There is also the fact that the bike has a separate pillion seat. It sounds simple, but these make two-up touring so much more comfortable.

There's even an adjustable windscreen as standard on the €7,990 CF Moto 650MT

Both styling and mass centralisation benefit from an easy-on-the-ear underslung exhaust. Meanwhile, LED lights are fitted all around the bike, includes the headlight, the indicators, the brake light, as well as the often overlooked tail light.

The electrics continue with a full liquid crystal display set of â€˜clocksâ€™, or dashboard. All the pertinent information is here with fuel gauge, gear indicator, trip, odometer, speed and the time of day on display.

What the people at CFMoto have done is make a bike that is perfect for a diverse range of both riding experiences as well as rider skill levels.

And what we particularly like about is that itâ€™s a simply fantastic value-for-money option for the budget-conscious rider.

Engine bars come as standard on CFMoto's 650MT

Even the panniers come as standard with the 650MT. These are removable and can come off the bike without leaving it looking as if itâ€™s missing something.

The bike is built to tour as well as have the odd adventure on. This is a steed that even has an adjustable windscreen, and even crash bars come as standard.

Speaking of adventures, these are facilitated by a USB port where one can â€˜feedâ€™ a phone or even a sat nav system. Thatâ€™s if getting lost isnâ€™t part of your adventure requirements...

The bike, along with the rest of the CFMoto range, is available exclusively from Franklin Motorcycles in Swords on the better side of Dublin, or you can give any of the team a call on 01-5385005.

Here is a brand-spanking-new bike that only costs â‚¬7,990, including all our unpleasant taxes and delivery costs.