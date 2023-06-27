BYD aims to take on huge competitors in medium size electric crossover segment

The Atto 3 is the first of many BYD models to arrive in Ireland over the coming years

The Atto 3 doesn’t break any new ground on the outside

You’ve definitely heard the radio ads and probably seen the taxis. You may have even read Daragh’s ‘first drive’ review from the European launch in Barcelona last April which was more of an introduction to the brand as opposed to a deep dive into the new car.

Since then, both of us have had a full week in the BYD Atto 3 and both of us have fallen head over heels in love with it.

Just in case it still needs an introduction, BYD is (as the ads infer) the biggest car company in the world you’ve never heard of and stands for Build Your Dreams. That’s not a joke, that’s very real.

And once you get over the fact that it means that you’ll be fine. Trust us. And for now the full name gets emblazoned across the rear but expect the acronym to become the norm in years to come.

Motormouths loved the interior additions

There are silly names for the individual models too, with the Dolphin, the Seal, the Tang and Han among the others being sold in various territories around the world.

But today is all about the Atto 3, which is the company’s initial launch model here and is a medium-sized electric crossover which is smaller than an ID.4 or bZ4X, but bigger than an MG4 or ID.3.

It’s a smidge taller than the Megane E-Tech and Peugeot e-2008, so it is trying desperately to disrupt a claustrophobic segment riddled with big names and brands.

The one thing that the Chinese super brand has going for it is that it manufacturers its own batteries, motors, electronics, software and even chips, meaning there are no third-party supplier issues.

And after more than two decades in the business they have made all their mistakes in the home market, flushed them out and now we are in the privileged position to be receiving highly-advanced, fun, safe, good looking cars that are priced below the traditional brands — causing a massive stir in the motor business here.

From the outside, let’s be real and fair. It’s not the type of car that had us both drooling over it. To be clear, it is far from ugly.

It doesn’t go rogue though, which will help it with its sales as some Chinese car companies are landing in here to Ireland with space-age-style designs which make traditional car buyers here in Ireland a little allergic.

The slight roof rails and low-slung cladding on the exterior ensure that this particular EV is in the ‘crossover’ segment.

Far more importantly, the designers were allowed to go nuts inside and that is where we both started to get our drool on… bright colours, bold designs, unusual angles, tactile controls, ergonomic steering wheel and a drive mode shift control that looks like it was lifted right out of a fighter jet.

The gigantic infotainment touchscreen rotates from portrait mode to landscape mode, which after a week driving around in it didn’t get any less exciting to see.

And each door has three elastic strings that double up as a storage unit and a makeshift guitar, which again, surprisingly didn’t grow old. If anything, it focussed the kids’ attention on some longer journeys as they attempted to play lucid tunes.

Overall, it is playful yet practical and will appeal to the driver as much as the passenger. It is roomy inside and three kids had no problem fitting into the back row on several school runs throughout the week.

Details on the BYD Atto 3 where a big hit with Motormouths

One of the USPs here is their cell-to-pack battery which, in truth, the motor industry has been threatening to introduce for years. I won’t bore you with the full list of technical reasons why this is good but all you need to know is that their ‘blade battery’ consists of far more useful tech than the normal battery packs you get in traditional EV cars.

Battery tech is very unsexy for a lot of us. So, let’s focus on what it actually means to you the driver.

The range of 420km after a full charge is very a real range. Unlike so many car companies who seemingly inflate their WLTP ranges or calculate it while driving in desert-like temperatures on a straight road at less than 20km/h, this Atto 3 will get you 420km at real-time driving.

We are not saying it will give you 420km of motorway driving, but it is far closer to a real figure than we are used to.

It drives very smoothly and has a lot of firepower under your right foot if you want it (200bhp) yet it feels pretty light compared to its rivals.

You will be glad to know that every version of this beauty gets a full ‘driver-assist suite’ which includes a really good 360-degree parking camera system. And we haven’t even got to the best bit yet. It starts from €37,128 and the top spec doesn’t go much higher.

Dealerships currently consist of two in Dublin (Deansgrange and Navan Road) and one in Cork, but with the might of MDL behind them as distributors and based on early reaction to the car, you can expect to see more popping up in the coming years.