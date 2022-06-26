Brace yourself as there’s a Touring version of the BMW M3 coming

THE BMW M3 model family is welcoming a Touring addition to the ranks for the first time, offering an intoxicating blend of exhilarating performance and practicality.

Offered exclusively in Competition guise with the M xDrive all wheel-drive system, the BMW M3 Touring combines that race-car feeling with a distinctive character and immense versatility.

Power generated by the 510hp six-cylinder in-line engine with M TwinPower Turbo technology is channelled via the eight-speed M Steptronic transmission with Drivelogic and split between the four wheels as required.

As a result, the BMW M3 Touring delivers blistering performance at all times both on the road and on the track.

Agility and precision in the familiar BMW M tradition combine with unrestricted everyday practicality to give the BMW M3 Touring a distinctive identity showcased by its exterior design.

The BMW M3 Touring is priced from €147,160 RRP with orders opening at BMW retailers from September 2022.

Its M-specific front end ensures the Touring is immediately recognisable as a member of the M3 family. At its centre is the vertical black frameless BMW kidney grille dropping down towards the road, its horizontally arranged M-typical double bars carrying a “M3 Competition” badge.

The large intakes positioned in the lower section of the front apron optimise the supply of air to the drive components and braking system.

When viewed from the side, the distinctive proportions of the Touring blend with its flared wheel arches, characteristic M gills and extended side skirts. The exterior mirrors in M-specific design with a black, highgloss finish also optimise airflow.

Full-LED headlights with U-shaped fibre-optic light guides for the daytime driving lights are standard for the BMW M3 Touring, as are BMW Individual lights Shadow Line with darkened inlays adorning their upper edges.

The optional BMW Laserlight available as part of the Visibility package can be identified by the blue inlays inside the headlight units. At speeds above 60km/h, BMW Laserlight increases highbeam range to a maximum 550 metres and follows the course of the road dynamically.

Two solid paint shades and six metallic options are available for the BMW M3 Touring. Customers can also choose from four shimmering matt frozen variants from the range of BMW Individual special paint finishes, while an array of BMW Individual colours can be ordered on special request.

Among the elements that set the BMW M3 Touring apart are its versatility and space. It has three full-size rear seats with the backrest able to be split, depending on how many passengers and how much cargo needs to be carried. In this way, the load capacity can grow from 500 litres to 1,510 litres.

The cloud-based BMW Maps navigation system forms part of the standard BMW Live Cockpit Professional, which also adds the BMW Head-Up Display with M specific readouts. Apple Car-Play® and Android Auto™ come as standard as does wireless charging.

The BMW ConnectedDrive Upgrades functionality allows new and improved vehicle functions to be imported into the BMW M3 Touring over the air.

The 3.0-litre six-cylinder in-line unit stands out with its urgent power delivery and a healthy appetite for revs. The engine puts maximum torque of 650Nm between 2,750 and 5,500rpm and produces peak output of 510hp when the revs hit 6,250rpm. Its red line is 7,200 rpm.