BMW’s 4.4-litre XM packs a massive punch – but at a price

But if that’s not enough, BMW’s M division is set to offer ‘the most powerful road-legal series-produced SAV in its history’ – the XM Label Red this autumn.

​Bonkers. That’s the only word I can use to describe the monster truck that is the BMW XM. This week, I have had the pleasure of driving around the streets of Dublin in the all-new BMW XM.

If you haven’t seen it driving around the capital – you more than likely have heard it. Fact!

The new BMW XM – the first high-performance car from BMW M with an electrified drive system – brings together cutting-edge drive system technology with a spectacular vehicle concept.

BMW’s XM plug-in hybrid system delivers a mind-blowing 653bhp

The high-performance Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV) is powered by the premium brand’s newly-developed plug-in hybrid system that delivers a mind-blowing 653bhp.

But if that’s not enough, BMW’s M division is set to offer ‘the most powerful road-legal series-produced SAV in its history’ – the XM Label Red this autumn.

This range-topping version will use the same engine and hybrid system but will be capable of producing a whopping 748bhp, thanks to some extra fine tuning.

The power output of the BMW XM Label Red will be boosted by 95bhp to 748bhp compared with the standard model, while distinctive design elements set the BMW XM Label Red apart, including Toronto Red metallic accents on the exterior, unique 22-inch light-alloy wheels with red accents and a striking black and red interior colour scheme.

BMW’s XM plug-in hybrid

Honestly, how can they even use the phrase ‘road legal’?

But for now the XM is the only show in town and let’s take a closer look.

On the outside, this powerful SAV turned more heads during my week-long test drive than a naked person casually walking down the street.

It sports unusual looks to say the least and certainly wouldn’t be everyone’s cup of tea – even if you could afford one.

The ‘Cape York Green’ exterior of my test car (pictured here) is vibrant and fresh, but the gold trim that appears on many areas – including the over-sized front grille – is a little bit too flash for my liking.

On top of that, my test car was fitted with enormous 23-inch gold and black rims that made me feel like I was a gangsta rapper driving around.

I get the impression that this monster machine will sell in bigger numbers in the States and Middle-East rather than in Europe.

On the road, the BMW XM pairs a new V8 engine with M TwinPower Turbo technology and an electric motor matted to an eight-speed M Steptronic transmission. Power is channelled to the road via the M xDrive all-wheel-drive system.

This combination produces immense power throughout the rev range, resulting in exhilarating performance, as well as a pure-electric driving range of a claimed 88km.

BMW’s XM plug-in hybrid system delivers a mind-blowing 653bhp

But the XM comes at a massive price that almost all of us will never be able to afford. I mean followers of the TV Show Cheap Irish Homes could probably buy two houses in rural Ireland for the price of one of the these.

Prices for the BMW XM start at €191,645 while my test model came in at €211,262. I’m not sure even car-mad Conor McGregor would even shell out for one of these.

TECH SPEC: Model: BMW XM Price: from €191,645 (€211,262 as tested) Engine: 4.4-litre V8 twin-turbocharged petrol engine, 145kW electric motor and 25.7kWh lithium-ion battery Tax: €140 Electric range: 88km Top speed: 270km/h 0-100km/h: 4.3 seconds Max power: 653hp