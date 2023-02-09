Big EV plans for Peugeot with introduction of 308 hatchback and estate
Peugeot hosted e-Lion day during the week to outline the company’s EV plans for the future and from where we are sitting it is very impressive.
Claiming its entire model range will be powered 100 pc by electricity by 2030 is impressive in its own right, but there are a lot of exciting launches before then. First up is this year’s battery-powered 308 hatchback and estate.
Next up is the new 408 crossover in an EV before the all-new electric E-3008 and E-5008.
The mid-sized SUV will be a big deal for the company as it will be the first Peugeot to ride on the Stellantis Group’s new ‘STLA’ electric car platform, meaning it should offer around 700km range.
Something very special
BMW M division will add a formidable special-edition model to its product range in 2023. The new BMW M3 CS is an exclusive high-performance car that combines supreme dynamic prowess with the everyday usability of an M3 saloon.
With intelligent lightweight construction, the new BMW M3 CS features carbon fibre-reinforced plastic (CFRP) components, increased engine power and a bespoke chassis setup.
Exclusive design features and specification give the new BMW M3 CS a character profile all its own.
A 550bhp six-cylinder in-line engine teams with an eightspeed M Steptronic transmission and the M xDrive intelligent allwheel-drive system.
