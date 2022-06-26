Award winning Peugeot 5008 is up with the best and the new 408 looks stunning too

When it comes to seven-seater SUVs/MPVs or whatever you want to call them these days, the Volkswagen group’s bestkept secret — the SEAT Alhambra — has always been my firm favourite.

The 5008 is a joy to drive and not bad to look at either

However, there is another model — Peugeot’s award-winning 5008 — that gives it a run for its money in my eyes.

The French company has outdone itself lately when it comes to style and design across its entire range and is slowly closing the ‘premium’ gap on some, if not all, of the German brands.

If you find that you are in the market for a massive family bus that ticks practically all the boxes, then this 5008 could be the one for you.

For once my test model was a good old-fashioned diesel engine and there wasn’t a cable in sight to plug in anywhere.

It was actually nice to hear the sound of a proper diesel engine again and not have to check the dash constantly to see what electric range there was left.

Just fill her up like the days of old and off you pop, although at more than €2.10 for a litre these days you’ll be digging a lot deeper into your pockets.

On the outside, the exterior has been given a little nip and tuck to freshen it up but the changes are not very obvious to the untrained eye. The cabin is a wonderful place to be and, thankfully, Peugeot hasn’t tampered with the striking piano-like switches that have become the focal point of the dash.

Interior space is at a premium for a family of five. However, the third row seats are a little tight for my liking and probably best suited for short journeys with smaller rugrats strapped into them.

On the road, the 5008 was a joy to drive. Peugeot claim that the diesel will give you close to 5l/100km but I was averaging closer to 6.2l/100km or thereabouts.

Sill that’s not bad for a big spacious SUV.

What I did find a little weird in my week-long test drive was that this big unit came with a six-speed manual gearbox.

I couldn’t tell you the last time I drove a ‘stick’ shift as the Yanks call it. It seems that more and more Irish buyers are switching over to automatic gearboxes these days and the pendulum is slowly swinging away from manuals.

Pricing in Ireland for the Peugeot 5008 starts at €41,335.

That’s just over €4k more than what you’d pay for the smaller 3008. Well worth stretching for if you can afford it.

The 5008 range is available in Active, Allure and top-spec GT trim. Peugeot offers the 5008 in both small petrol and 1.5 diesel engines. Unfortunately, there is no plug-in hybrid version available, which is a bit disappointing as the 3008 does come with this option.

The new Peugeot 408, with its new emblem, will arrive in Ireland next year

Meanwhile, Peugeot Ireland this week announced the arrival of the new Peugeot 408 next year.

The company says the new Peugeot 408 stands out first and foremost for its dynamic fastback silhouette and its unmistakable style, but also for the extent to which it breaks the mould.

