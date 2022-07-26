Audi’s RS e-tron GT blows the chasing electric pack out of the water

Audi – RS e-tron GT Anyone who knows me well will confirm that I have always lived life in the fast lane. But as I edge slowly closer to the half century mark, I feel it might be just time to move over and let the younger generation overtake me.

This week my 18-year-old son followed in my footsteps by heading off to Santa Ponsa in Majorca on his first lads’ trip abroad. I am not sure that I am overjoyed with him taking after me at all to be honest.

It only feels like yesterday that he was picking out his school-run car of the year for my annual awards in the run up to the new year.

However, what I was impressed with was the fact that he is beginning to share my love of wheels – now that it is time to get his own one.

Before he left for sunnier climes this week, he made a bold call that the Audi RS e-tron GT was by far the best car that I have ever brought home for a week-long test-drive.

It is true to say that I have had the pleasure of driving many cars that I could only dream of owning during the last 12 years and, I would have to agree with him, that this modern-day marvel is definitely up there with some of the best I have driven.

It is so impressive that even the driver of a €93k BMW i4 stopped me in my tracks last week as I pulled into the carpark of my local shops.

Audi RS e-tron GT's rear

Now when I think of an Audi model sporting an RS badge, the first thing that comes across my mind is the fact that it comes from the brand’s racing division and that there is high-powered engine with pure petrol running through its veins. Not in this case. Sitting above the e-tron GT coupé, which costs a whopping €102,397 for the entry-level model, sits the RS e-tron GT.

For the pleasure of this badge you will have to fork out close to another €40k for this super-model version and, even more, if you want those luxury trimmings like the €4,810 roof panel or the close-on €8k ceramic brakes!

For a figure high above most homes on the ‘Cheap Irish House’ Instagram page, I would want the kitchen sink too.

However, for the few that can afford one in this small country, the Audi RS e-tron GT is a serious piece of machinery. It is possibly the most outrageous and bonkers fully-electric car that I have ever driven.

Think about it. This thing produces close to 600bhp in pure electric form. As a lover of American muscle cars, I’m not sure even a gas-guzzling Chevy big block would be able to compete with this modern-day masterpiece.

Audi RS e-tron GT's interior

Put the pedal to the metal on the road and you will see why.

The RS e-tron GT boasts 440kW, or about 590 horsepower and, in overboost mode, that number jumps to 637 horsepower.

It can sprint to 100 km/h in 3.3 seconds which is about a second faster than the normal GT, but not as quick as 2.2 seconds boasted by the Porsche Taycan Turbo S.

Some motor journalists argue that the e-tron GT is actually just a re-bodied Taycan, and they’d be totally right.

The Taycan is also a fantastic electric sports car. They were developed alongside each other and share an impressive 800-volt architecture that enables quick charging.

Fact, the Audi RS e-tron GT is hands down one of the best electric cars I’ve ever driven. It’s just a pity it is a million miles out of my price range.