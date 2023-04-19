All-new electric Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV comes with champagne goblets

Seventh generation in a series whose history dates back to 1972, this first all-electric Maybach boasts everything that adds up to luxury in passenger car mobility, down to champagne goblets and drinks cooler.

The interior of the all-electric Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV — © Mercedes-Benz AG

The all-new, all-electric Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV, the car that ‘redefines automotive excellence in the age of electromobility’ has been revealed and will shortly be available to order in Ireland.

A side view of the Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV — © Mercedes-Benz AG

Commenting, Ciaran Allen, sales manager for Mercedes-Benz in Ireland said: “The Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV redefines exclusive motoring at the highest level.

"It comes in a two-tone colour scheme with customers having the option to choose gold or silver as the predominant colour.”

Its many deluxe interior features include ‘cocooning effect’ rear seats and a driving mode that delivers maximum on the road comfort – with rear axle steering for an even shorter turning circle.

The interior of the all-electric Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV — © Mercedes-Benz AG

Impressive is a seamless dash-wide glass ‘Hyperscreen’ which combines with next generation MBUX to provide what Mercedes-Benz calls ‘magnificent navigation and exclusive animations.’

Armchair-like front and rear seats, discreet soft digital lighting, an air balance package and Dolby immersive sound experience all come together with a reduced cabin noise to envelop passengers in a world of acoustic comfort – with soft digital lights with a ‘welcome and goodbye’ feature.