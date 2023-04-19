WHEELY FLASH | 

All-new electric Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV comes with champagne goblets

Seventh generation in a series whose history dates back to 1972, this first all-electric Maybach boasts everything that adds up to luxury in passenger car mobility, down to champagne goblets and drinks cooler.

The all-new, all-electric Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV© Mercedes-Benz AG

A side view of the Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV© Mercedes-Benz AG

The interior of the all-electric Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV© Mercedes-Benz AG

Robbie FarrellSunday World

The all-new, all-electric Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV, the car that ‘redefines automotive excellence in the age of electromobility’ has been revealed and will shortly be available to order in Ireland.

Commenting, Ciaran Allen, sales manager for Mercedes-Benz in Ireland said: “The Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV redefines exclusive motoring at the highest level.

"It comes in a two-tone colour scheme with customers having the option to choose gold or silver as the predominant colour.”

Its many deluxe interior features include ‘cocooning effect’ rear seats and a driving mode that delivers maximum on the road comfort – with rear axle steering for an even shorter turning circle.

The interior of the all-electric Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV© Mercedes-Benz AG

Impressive is a seamless dash-wide glass ‘Hyperscreen’ which combines with next generation MBUX to provide what Mercedes-Benz calls ‘magnificent navigation and exclusive animations.’

Armchair-like front and rear seats, discreet soft digital lighting, an air balance package and Dolby immersive sound experience all come together with a reduced cabin noise to envelop passengers in a world of acoustic comfort – with soft digital lights with a ‘welcome and goodbye’ feature.


