All-electric Polestar proved to be a real head-turner and a glorious drive

Volvo’s premium badge has moved out of home and gone out on its own

Casually cruising down the Naas motorway last weekend the Motormouth team were ‘Pole-ed’ over – no, not by the gardaí thank God – by a very enthusiastic fellow motorist.

You see like so many people we came across last week, the car we were driving was sporting an unusual badge that caught the eye of many an admirer.

You would forgive those who actually thought it might have been an Irish-built car as the strange-looking logo reminds both of one of those Saint Bridget’s Crosses we used to make as children from the reeds.

However, the car we were actually driving was the new all-electric Polestar 2 model from the Volvo group.

The Polestar 2

So what really is the Polestar brand? Well originally, the Polestar name came from the STCC Polestar racing team which spawned Polestar Performance AB, in turn acquired by Volvo Cars in July 2015.

The racing team later changed its name to Cyan Racing, while maintaining close ties to Volvo.

Nowadays, it’s Volvo’s spin-off electric-only brand, which has only recently landed in Ireland.

The Polestar 2 is the brand’s first all-electric performance car but it will be followed over the next three years by a first electric performance SUV (2023), then a smaller SUV, and then a four-door GT.

There are single and dual motor powertrains. Our car on test was the 408bhp long-range dual motor version with all-wheel-drive (electric motor on both axles).

On the outside, the Polestar 2 turned many a head during our week-long test drive. There is no doubt that it has taken certain design cues from its Volvo siblings but there is something very striking when you see its sharp looks in the flesh.

The standard dynamic chassis can be enhanced by the Performance Pack that improves driving dynamics and adds Brembo brakes and unique 20-inch forged wheels.

Elsewhere, the Performance Pack features signature gold seat belts, massive brake callipers and valve caps complete the performance visuals. On the inside, the Polestar 2 is extremely de-cluttered and spacious for all passengers.

Even with its coupé-like sloping roof-line, head space is at a premium for even the tallest of rear-seat passengers. Up front you will find an 11.5-inch central touch-screen, a 12.3-inch digital instrument panel complete with a 250-watt, eight-speaker premium audio system.

The interior of the Polestar 2

The Polestar 2 is also the first car in the world to feature an infotainment system powered by Google’s Android Automotive OS, with Google built-in.

If we are to be perfectly honest, the system is a little bit fiddly at the moment and I think we might wait for the next generation when all the glitches are ironed out.

On the road, the all-electric Polestar 2 is extremely comfortable to drive. Our test drive for the week was the two-motor, four-wheel-drive model that produces 408bhp. the claimed range on this version is 484km, but you’re realistically looking at closer to 400km.

Prices for the Polestar 2 start at €49,500 and can rise very quickly to more than €74k which was the case in our test model.

The lower-spec model is well enough equipped as standard so maybe save yourself €20k by avoiding the range-topping model.