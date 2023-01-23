A much-needed €100m investment in the public charging network has been proposed!
THE government announced this week a major new package of investment in the public EV charging network.
The Department of Transport has said that a new €100 million investment will be made to dramatically upgrade and expand the number of rapid charging points.
The new plan is for rapid chargers to be installed at least every 60km on major roads, as well as charging points at “taxi ranks, tourist sites, hospitals, hotels and sports clubs”. It will be music to EV owners’ ears, who are growing increasingly frustrated with the lack charging infrastructure here in Ireland.
If it all goes to plan, the number of public charging points could increase from around 1,700 over 4,500 within three years.
Fingers crossed.
