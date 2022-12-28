Martine McCutcheon reveals she’s ditching Botox because it gave her headaches

“It was giving me headaches so this year I’ve just laid off the Botox and I will stay off it for a little while now in the New Year.”

Love Actually star Martine McCutcheon is taking a break from Botox because it was making her hot and giving her headaches.

The former Eastenders actress says: “I used to go and do Botox a good bit, but then I found that it made me very hot and gave me a high temperature so I decided to give it up.

“It was giving me headaches so this year I’ve just laid off the Botox and I will stay off it for a little while now in the New Year.

“I am eating and drinking well, sleeping well too and. I love a hyaluronric facial, they are so good, I have been trying to have good, hardcore, salon facials.

“I thought I would have caved in by now and gone back, but at the moment I am kind of giving it a break, but I am not saying never again either, just not for a while.

Martine McCutcheon

“I can be really good with my skincare sometime and then I get lazy. I wear a lot of make-up for work, so I always make sure I have a good cleanse.

“I also love my clip-in hair extensions. They are super for giving your hair that bit of extra weight.”

The actress, who also models and has an Instagram following of 550k, loves shopping in all the main stores but says it’s the expensive or vintage pieces she loves the best.

“I do love Zara, Saint Laurent and pre-loved stuff from Etsy . It’s the piece that you put on that makes you feel a million dollars every time you wear it, and I am afraid it is usually the one that costs a bit though.”

Martine – who has a son Rafferty (7) with singer/songwriter husband Jack McManus – was speaking to Sunday World to promote the One4all gift card.

She says: “Rafferty loved Christmas. He was just made into it. Rafferty is an Irish name, it means a wandering musician which is what is father, Jack, basically was when I met him.

“I am actually more than half Irish, we have roots in Longford and Waterford and Jack’s family are all from Limerick. I know everyone says they have Irish roots, but I really do.”