Irish woman who planned Cruz Beckham’s Guinness Storehouse party says he was ‘lovely’

Cruz Beckham and his dad David shared a pint in Dublin to toast his 18th birthday — © David Beckham Instagram

An Irish event stylist was tasked with a “surreal” job last week when she was asked to organise a dinner for David Beckham and his son in Dublin.

Grace Cahill, a former fashion editor, was given just three days to give the Guinness Storehouse’s private dining area a makeover for Cruz Beckham’s 18th birthday.

Cruz officially marked his big birthday on February 20 but was keen to continue the celebrations with his dad in Ireland, jetting over to the capital last weekend.

And Grace, whose event styling business Styled with Grace is launching at the end of the month, admitted that while the “last-minute” job was stressful, it came together in the end.

She told sundayworld.com that Diageo, who manage the Guinness brand, emailed her days before the Beckhams arrived in town but kept their identities under wraps at first.

“It’s been an unexpectedly busy week. I haven’t even properly launched,” she explained.

“It was a quick turnaround. I think it was a last-minute turnaround on their end as well. They wanted something really bespoke and for someone to make the room look beautiful.

“They just said they wanted it to look sleek. They gave me nothing. They let me run with it, which was nice.

“I wasn’t initially told who it was. They did say it was a really high-profile family but all I could think about last week was turning the work around. When I got the table names to do the place cards, I was like, ‘Oh wow!’

“It was obviously a very nice first gig to get. How do you top this?” she added.

David got a photo from a throwback modelling shoot printed onto his pint of Guinness

Grace also lifted the lid on what the stars were like in real life, saying that the father-son duo and their entourage "couldn't have been nicer”.

“It was very surreal. They were all really nice, really polite, and really relaxed. They were just lovely.

“They couldn’t have been nicer. Cruz was very mannerly, just a happy-go-lucky kind of guy. Now, he was in the Guinness Storehouse getting served pints with his face on it, so of course he’s in a good mood.

“But everyone was very, very nice and delighted with the setup.

“Everybody was asking for a picture with them, but I just didn’t. I just wouldn’t do that. They’re just human beings at the end of the day.

“They like to get out of wherever they are first and then they’ll post, which is fair enough. But I did spot them in Dame Lane and there were loads of random people around them. Can you imagine the Beckhams rocking up and you’re just having your quiet pint on a Monday evening?”

Grace said she didn’t receive any instruction on how to arrange the room, opting to give the Beckhams a “taste of Dublin” with an earthy palette, Guinness pie, vibrant plants, and personalised pints.

“It was very relaxed – that's what was lovely about it,” she said.

“It was a table of five and I think with guys, they’re a little bit more relaxed. If you have someone with really particular tastes and aesthetic, you do have to design for them and honour that.

“There was no brief in this case, so I just thought ‘sleek, masculine’... But also, I knew it would be in the Gravity Bar, so I wanted to match that interior and make it work.

“We knew it was a bunch of lads so we knew flowers would be too pretty, so we went in with more botanical plants.”

She added that the former Manchester United star and his son were well looked after at St James’s Gate.

“From the moment they stepped in, coming through the tunnel to pulling their pints, they had a great time.

“There was a lot of work involved in every aspect of it like making sure the place was spotless for them.

“The tour downstairs was shut down for them but the Gravity Bar wasn’t. The Storehouse is huge, so they have a way of getting VIPs up into the private Gravity dining space”.

Sharing details from her arrangement for Cruz’s birthday on her Instagram account, Grace wrote: “Cruz Beckam's 18th Birthday.

“Such a joy to be part of his special celebration in the Storehouse. We gave him a taste of Dublin in the Gravity Bar with lush greenery, a rich, earthy palette and black stoneware served up with Guinness pie and personalised STOUTies.

“Some days are extraordinary,” she added, tagging those involved in putting the event together.

The Styled with Grace website will go live from next week ahead of its launch on March 21.