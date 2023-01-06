Irish grandfather becomes 7m-follower TikTok sensation with granddaughter at age of 77
Frank Hackett and his granddaughter Kiera count the likes of Michael Bublé, Gary Barlow, James Arthur and Selena Gomez among their admirers
A GRANDDAD has told how he can’t believe he and his granddaughter have seven million followers on TikTok thanks to their dancing clips.
Frank Hackett and his granddaughter Kiera count the likes of Michael Bublé, Gary Barlow, James Arthur and Selena Gomez among their admirers for their wholesome dance routines and funny antics.
Frank (77), from Wood Quay in Galway City, went to England in 1966 after he fell in love.
“Julie (Barry) lived in Shantallagh, her father is from Tipperary. We have been together ever since,” he says.
“We have three children, two boys and one girl. I have three grandchildren and three step grandchildren.”
Frank worked on the London Underground when he first went to England. He then moved into air conditioning and then semi-retired and became a mini-bus driver for an independent school.
The couple now live in Kent and all his family wear Claddagh rings as a tribute to their roots.
Frank’s granddaughter Kiera Hackett Hall (17), who is studying for her A-levels, is responsible for roping him into the TikTok videos.
“It was November 2019 we came up with this and then during lockdown that’s when his account really boomed,” she recalls.
“I asked Pop to do this dance and then I asked if I could post it and then everyone loved it, so it just carried on.”
Frank now gets recognised on the street.
“I got tapped on the shoulder the other day and someone said ‘I follow you on TikTok,” he chuckles.
