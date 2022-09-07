Iconic Dublin bar with Grafton Street entrance reopens with brand new look
An iconic venue in Dublin’s city centre has had a major makeover.
Tapped, formerly the much-loved Judge Roy Beans and Porterhouse Central, opened its doors on Nassau Street in the capital for the first time earlier this week after undergoing a complete transformation.
The brand-new craft bar is the only pub with a Grafton Street entrance and has one of the highest number of taps on site in Ireland (more than 50).
Tapped specialises in local and international craft beer, organic and sustainable wine, and their very own kegged cocktails on tap.
Punters will also be able to grab be able to grab some of their favourite cocktails on tap, including espresso martinis and margaritas, while the bar has also partnered up with Dublin Pizza Company to serve up some grub.
Speaking about the drinks on offer at Tapped, Elliot Hughes, Managing Director of Porterhouse Brew Co and Dingle Distillery, said: “We will offer beers from independent breweries across Ireland and around the world including White Hag, Garage, Stigbergets, Trouble Brewing and Kinnegar.
"To ensure new beers are always being introduced, the beer menu will change weekly.
“Serving cocktails on tap eliminates an enormous amount of waste daily, but equally it saves the consumer so much time waiting for their drink.
“Only premium spirits are being used, such as Dingle Gin, Dingle Vodka, Bacardi, Regal Rogue and our award-winning Dingle Single Malt, to ensure highest quality cocktails each time.
“These cocktails will be just as delicious as the consumer demands, so much quicker to serve and ultimately far, far better for the environment.”
