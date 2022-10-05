How to throw the perfect fun-filled baby shower

Whether planning a party for a loved one or counting down to your own new arrival, there are fun ways for mums-to-be to celebrate

You can handle a hen do and know exactly how to throw a mean kids’ party — but where do you start when it comes to hosting a baby shower?

Celebrating an impending new arrival should be all sunshine, cake and endless hours of baby talk. But in reality, it’s not all rainbows and butterflies.

Should you play ‘guess the circumference of bump and mum-to-be’ or is that a surefire way to make a pregnant woman cry? Are pregnant ‘belly cakes’ still en vogue? And are mocktails really a thing?

The effervescent Blake Lively, Kim Kardashian and Pippa O’Connor Ormond may have baby shower etiquette down to a tee but you don’t have to go it alone — restaurants, hotels and quaint cafes are now becoming the setting for Instagram-worthy baby showers, offering dedicated party packages for the most stylish soirees.

Then there are the websites that cover everything from decorations to gift ideas. Niamh Scott, owner of babyshower.ie, says: “A shower is a lovely opportunity for expectant mums to catch up with girlfriends and bring family together to celebrate the imminent arrival of a new baby.

“It’s a fun occasion with friends and family, and also has the very practical purpose of letting the mum know she has support at this special time.”

When it comes to organising a friend or family member’s shower, Niamh suggests you should run through the obvious checklist: write a guestlist, send out invites and decide on the food. But what else? Here are some more of her top tips:

THEME IT

Decide upon a theme for your decorations: pink, blue or lemon? Cute lambs and owls are both really popular now.

FOOD GLORIOUS FOOD

If the baby shower is happening at home you need to think about what food and drinks you’re going to serve. Will you serve a buffet, one-pot food or afternoon tea? If having wine or champagne, don’t forget to include non-alcoholic options and have plenty of tea, coffee and soft drinks.

GIFTS OR NOT?

Baby showers have traditionally been a time to shower the mum-to-be with gifts. But some mums-to-be prefer just to ask for your presence. If you don’t want to arrive empty-handed, why not bring a little something with you like baby wipes, a pack of nappies or bibs? They will always be appreciated.

FUN AND GAMES

Decide what type of games you are going to play at the baby shower. Even if some of the guests don’t know each other, it’s always a great icebreaker to have a few games to get everyone talking.

