You can win a luxury weekend away at The 4-star Westgrove Hotel thanks to Pharmaton
To celebrate their new partnership with Ireland’s favourite personal trainer Karl Henry, Pharmaton Multi-Vitamins have teamed up with The Sunday World to give you the chance to win a weekend away for two at the four-star Westgrove Hotel in Clane, Co. Kildare along with a six-month supply of Pharmaton.
Pharmaton is a leading multi-vitamin pharmacy-only brand that has been available in Ireland for the last 20 years. Widely recommended by pharmacists, the range is high in vitamins and minerals designed to support energy, vitality and immunity.
Karl Henry has partnered with Pharmaton to promote the latest addition to the Pharmaton family, Immuno 10. Immuno10 is scientifically formulated with specific vitamins and minerals to boost immunity and improve your mental performance, helping you get back to living better faster.
Alongside your 6-month supply of Pharmaton, the winner will enjoy two nights at the four star Westgrove Hotel in Clane, Co. Kildare with a full Irish breakfast each morning PLUS dinner with a bottle of wine for one evening in the Oak Bar & Restaurant.
To be in with a chance to win, simply send your name and contact details to competitions@sundayworld.com with ‘PHARMATON’ in the subject line by Friday 28 August.
Good luck!
