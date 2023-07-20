Woman in Dublin makes GoFundMe plea for breast implant removal over ‘severe pain’

The 33-year-old has felt pain in her breasts since the beginning of 2022, which has become “more severe” as the months went on.

Violeta Alcantara (33) is organising a fundraiser to help her afford breast implant removal surgery

A Brazilian woman living in Dublin is raising money to get her breast implants removed after being diagnosed with an autoimmune disorder.

Violeta Alcantara is due to return to Brazil next year but hopes to go under the knife beforehand.

And recently, doctors discovered that she had two non-cancerous lumps in her left breast, she explained.

Violeta said she received an ultrasound scan followed by a mammogram, where doctors identified two cysts and subsequently diagnosed her with Breast Implant Illness (BII).

The exact cause of BII is unknown, but some experts believe it may be related to an autoimmune or inflammatory reaction to the implants.

The condition can trigger a lengthy list of symptoms, and Violeta said she has been suffering with rashes, brain fog, hair loss, insomnia, heart palpitations, and muscle pains as a result.

Anxiety, depression, headaches, night sweats, and blurred vision are also among her ailments.

Violeta was later referred to a plastic surgeon to remove the implants and lumps, but an obstacle stands in her way.

Her health insurance doesn't cover the cost of the surgery because it’s considered to be a cosmetic procedure.

So, to combat the cost of the life-changing surgery, Violeta is appealing to the online community to consider donating to her GoFundMe page.

“Simple daily routines are overwhelming because the symptoms activate daily in unexpected ways,” she wrote.

“So getting the surgery will grant me the opportunity to start over and feel myself again.

“Thank you for considering a donation to my cause and even if you cannot donate at this time, please share to help spread the word”.

The fundraiser has a goal of €4,500 and has received 14 donations so far, raising €240 towards the cost of Violeta’s surgery.

Those who wish to contribute to the cause can make a donation here.