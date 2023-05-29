Urgent appeal for blood donations in Ireland amid concerns as supply drops

The Irish Blood Transfusion Service is hoping to receive 2,000 donations over the next five weeks.

The Irish Blood Transfusion Service (IBTS) has issued an urgent appeal for blood donations as the country has just three days' worth of blood supply left in most groups.

It is hoping to receive 2,000 donations over the next five weeks and is particularly appealing for new donors to make an appointment at their nearest clinic.

Director of Operations Paul McKinney said the IBTS is “very concerned” about the lack of blood supply ahead of the bank holiday weekend as the service is currently at a “pre-Amber” alert stage.

“When we get to three days' supply, we issue a pre-Amber warning to the hospitals which is to inform them that our stocks are short, we are taking action to try and correct that and we ask them to reduce their stock holding where we can and we work with them in terms of the units will be issued to them.

“Hence, we take actions such as asking or launching a national appeal to avoid going to the next step, which is an Amber Alert. We’ve never had to do it in Ireland before.

“An Amber Alert is a situation where hospitals are asked to consider what elective surgeries they can actually manage not to do or postpone until we get the stock levels back to where they need to be,” he explained.

"There has been a consistently strong hospital demand for blood and we need to boost our collections by nearly 400 donations per week to meet it.”

McKinney said the number of new donors has fallen significantly since the Covid-19 pandemic but demand for blood and platelets remains high.

“We currently have an active donor base of around 85,000. Pre-Covid, we were getting around 17,500 to 18,000 new donors.

“We’ve dropped significantly, we’re about half that at the moment, so we have work to do to try and encourage new donors to come back and refresh the panel.

"We are asking regular donors who are texted over the next few weeks to make an extra effort to attend their nearest clinic.

"They are vital to addressing the current increased demand from hospitals.

"For the longer term, we also urge donors to consider giving blood if they are eligible before they go on holidays this summer."

Information on how to donate blood can be found at www.giveblood.ie.