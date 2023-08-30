Two hospitals welcome the first batch of fully-qualified nurses from Hibernia College

Fisola Akinfenwa, from Castleknock (centre) with Htoo Htoo Lar and Bernadette Griffin, both from Castlebar

Two of Ireland’s busiest hospitals have welcomed the first cohort of nursing students from Hibernia College, who are undertaking specialist nursing and midwifery placements as part of their BSc (Hons) in General Nursing degree.

Our Lady of Lourdes Hospitals in Drogheda and Cavan & Monaghan Hospital, who are both part of the RCSI Hospital Group, are the lucky recipients of the latest batch of specialised medics.

As hospitals all over the country struggle to staff all departments the new college is a welcome relief on the health system.