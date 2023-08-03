Tributes to ‘brave inspirational’ mum who died following ovarian cancer battle

The type of ovarian cancer that Jemma battled is so rare it was believed to be the first case of its kind in the UK.

Jemma McGowan photographed in 2021 with her husband Clive and baby Betty, son Louis and daughter Sadie

A young mother from Co Tyrone has passed away after a long battle with cancer.

Jemma McGowan had been diagnosed with Stage 4 ovarian cancer in 2021. Her heart-breaking story featured in a TV series with Stacey Dooley.

Jemma, from Omagh, who was aged in her late 20s, was a mother of three.

News of her passing was announced early on Thursday.

West Tyrone MP Orfhlaith Begley was among those to pay tribute. She posted: “RIP Jemma McGowan. Thinking of her husband and children at this difficult time.”

Local Sinn Fein MLA Nichola Brogan said it was “desperately sad news”, and her thoughts were with Jemma’s husband, children and family and friends.

“Jemma was incredibly brave and an inspiration,” she said.

The type of ovarian cancer that Jemma battled is so rare it was believed to be the first case of its kind in the UK.

She was first diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2016, while six weeks pregnant with her second child with her now-husband Clive, who she married in 2018.

The second diagnosis came after she discovered a lump in January 2021 while 35 weeks pregnant.

The following month, tests revealed she had advanced stage 4 incurable ovarian cancer which had spread to her lungs and pelvis.

In May 2021, she received the devastating news that there was nothing more doctors here could do.

Jemma documented her cancer journey on Instagram. She also appeared on UK TV documentary series Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over, talking about her illness and family.

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph newspaper in 2021, Jemma told of her hopes to spend as long as possible with her three children, Louis, Sadie and Betty.

Recalling her diagnosis, she said: “My cancer is acting very unusually and aggressively and has no documented cases reported in the medical journals, which makes it difficult for my oncology team to know exactly the best course of treatment or a prognosis.

“We knew it wasn’t looking good. On Monday I was advised to get my affairs in order and was told it is reasonable to believe I have only one year to live.

“How with three small children can I accept that? I simply can't. I am such a positive person, I live for my family and I have such a zest for life. I need to be here to see my wee babies grow up and to be their mummy.

“I am terrified. I’m good all day until night when I see my babies sleeping and then I break my heart as I know I can’t leave them.”

Prepared to fight for life for the sake of her three children, she found an alternative treatment clinic in Mexico.

A GoFundMe appeal was launched to cover the £70,000 initial costs of the treatment. Over £107,000 had been donated on day one.