State to fund free IVF but only women under 41 and who meet BMI criteria eligible

The programme will be available to couples who do not have children and where the woman is under 41 years old.

The State will pay for a full cycle of IVF for couples seeking to give birth under a new scheme to be introduced in September. Photo: Getty

The State will pay for a full cycle of IVF for couples seeking to give birth under a new scheme to be introduced in September.

The programme will be available to couples who do not have children and where the woman is under 41 years old.

Along with age limits, there are also criteria around the body mass index (BMI) of women applying to the scheme.

Couples with clearly known clinical causes of infertility such as; severe tubal disease and/or moderate/severe endometriosis and/or failed ovulation induction, or when sperm is deemed as sub-optimal or when there is no known clinical cause, will qualify for treatment.

If a consultant deems that IVF or ICSI is in the only viable treatment they will also qualify.

Where there is no known clinical cause of infertility, patients will be treated, on referral by a GP, at a regional fertility hub and provided with all appropriate advice, screening testing and procedures and then, if still unresolved after all explorations, can be offered referral to IVF/ICSI.

The criteria for access to the scheme were recommended by a working group of clinical experts.

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly. Photo: Brian Lawless

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly secured €10m for the scheme in last September’s Budget and is expected to seek around €30m to continue the programme into the new year.

Mr Donnelly took a memo to Cabinet this morning, setting out the detail of the programme.

Couples will be able to apply to the scheme this September, with the HSE currently finalising arrangements with IVF private clinics.

Under the scheme, women who have had either no privately funded IVF treatment or have had one full treatment will be entitled to a full IVF cycle funded by the State. The cost of advanced fertility treatments for a cycle is more than €4,500. Up to three cycles of the less invasive fertility programme IUI (intrauterine insemination treatment) will be covered by the State for those deemed clinically determined for such treatment.

It is estimated about 3,000 couples could be able to take advantage of the scheme in a full year.

The access criteria for the scheme will be announced by Mr Donnelly once he gets Cabinet approval.

“Access criteria form part of public funding in other jurisdictions where such public-funded services are in place,” a government source said.

The source said a number of regulatory and clinical issues in respect of some assisted human reproduction (AHR) treatments remained to be addressed, and therefore public funding was being introduced in a structured and phased basis.

“Treatments involving the use of donated materials, for example, will not be funded in September, but will become available as soon as possible after necessary legislation and regulation is passed,” the source said.

Mr Donnelly previously said couples would be referred by their GPs to fertility hubs operated by the HSE which would decide whether they meet the criteria for the free IVF scheme.

There are five regional fertility hubs currently operating.

They are located at Cork University Maternity Hospital, the Rotunda ­Hospital, the National Maternity Hospital, the Coombe Hospital and University Hospital Galway. A sixth hub is under way.

It is planned to develop the first national advanced fertility centre delivering IVF and intracytoplasmic sperm injection through a wholly public clinic early next year.

Subject to future funding, the aim is to develop these public clinics on a phased basis elsewhere in the country.