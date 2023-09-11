Over 200,000 more people in Ireland now eligible for free GP visits

People aged up to 69 and parents of children aged eight and up can apply for a means-tested GP visit card on the HSE website.

Up to 215,000 more people are to become eligible for a GP visit card from today.

It is part of the roll-out of free GP care to around 430,000 more people under a relaxed means test, with the remainder of people on higher incomes invited to apply in a second phase qualifying from November.

Outgoings such as mortgage payments, as well as dependant children, will be taken into account.

People are asked to fill in an online application for the benefit, which saves them around €70 per GP visit and out-of-hours urgent GP care.

However, GPs have warned the extension will lead to more surgery visits and will push up the waiting time to get an appointment with a family doctor.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said when the addition of six to seven-year-olds, who were brought in to the free scheme during the summer, is included, it will mean 500,000 more people will have free GP care by the end of the year.

“The expansion of free GP care to close to 500,000 people this year is supported by the landmark agreement between the Department of Health, the HSE, and the Irish Medical Organisation (IMO), signed in early July 2023, which put in place a series of financial supports for GPs,” Mr Donnelly said.

“On August 8, 2023, free GP care was expanded to 78,000 children aged six an seven. From today, free GP care is expanded to 215,000 people aged between eight and 69 on a means-tested basis. From November 13, 2023, it will be expanded to 215,000 more people on a means-tested basis.”

He said people aged up to 69 and parents of children aged eight and up can apply for a means-tested GP visit card on the HSE website. The means test assessment considers a person or family’s circumstances, income and expenses.

As well as assessing various kinds of income, the means test considers personal situation, including dependant children and living situation, plus expenses such as rent or mortgage and childcare costs.

In this first phase, the weekly income threshold for a single person living alone increases from €304 to €361.

In the second phase, which opens in November, it will rise to €418.

The weekly income threshold for a single person living with family increases from €271 to €322 in the first phase and will increase to €373 in the second.

For a couple or one-parent family, the threshold rises from €441 to €524 in the first phase and goes up to €607 in November.

The HSE has developed a simplified online application process for means-tested GP visit cards which is now available on hse.ie/GPVisitCards.

GPs are to get around €130m more in financial supports to relieve the pressure and hire more staff, such as advanced nurse practitioners.

Mr Donnelly added: “We are increasing GP training places by over a third, so that we will have 350 places annually by 2024. We secured a landmark agreement with the IMO which supports GPs to recruit and retain more staff.

“We are supporting the Irish College of General Practitioners’ successful non-EU GP training scheme, which is bringing qualified doctors into frontline care in Ireland now.”