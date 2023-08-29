‘My boys will know all about vulvas and vaginas, women’s health, menopause... they’ll be amazingly informed’

Better known as the ‘Fabulous Pharmacist’ online, from her vulva puppet to her no-holds-barred podcast, Laura Dowling is on a mission to get women (and men) speaking openly

“My friend was worried about a rash on her husband’s undercarriage, so she asked if I knew what it was.

“It was just jock rash and something that could be treated with over-the-counter cream. But that was the lightbulb moment when I thought I needed to have something online.

“I wanted to give people informative, unbiased information to understand how to treat minor ailments and conditions because I was always getting the same questions from my customers, family, and friends — so the Fabulous Pharmacist was born.”

That was eight years ago and since then, the health and well-being influencer has managed to amass a following of over 85k.

But to go back further to her origins, it’s easy to see why the Dublin mum-of-three boys ended up talking about health, life, sex and everything in between.

“I started in community pharmacy in 2002 after I graduated from the School of Pharmacy at Trinity College and have worked in that field for 20 years.

“During that time, week after week, people would come in and ask me how they could help themselves with supplements. The main ones were always around sleep, stress, or boosting their immune system — they didn’t want or need medication, but something natural.

“I would look at the pharmacy shelves and we wouldn’t have anything to match what they needed. Back then, chemists didn’t stock anything with mushrooms or [medicinal herb] ashwagandha, so I would send them to the health food store with a long list,” she says.

Laura Dowling with sister Rachel Mulvany at the Mini Marathon

Fast forward 20 years and Laura decided to take matters into her own hands.

“I was always into formulating, and I’m a bit of a mad bean but there’s a nerd element to me as well. I loved Pharmaceutical Chemistry, and during Pharmacognosy classes [plants and herbs] I was always last out of the lab,” says Laura, who was named Pharmacist of the Year in 2022.

True to her word, she launched her first range of products in May 2022 called FabU, which includes Shrooms Meno & Peri, R&R Relax and Shrooms Immune.

“I left community pharmacy in April last year to launch the products that I spent the last 10 years researching and developing. And it was thanks to my role as a pharmacist talking to customers that I saw this whole menopause train coming down the tracks back in 2016.

“Women were screaming for help and I was thinking of a supplement back then. So the seed was sown a long time ago.

“Remember, I lived most of my pharmacy life with the rhetoric of ‘HRT is bad for you’ because of the Lancet study back in 2002 that linked HRT to increased rates of breast cancer, so there was an entire generation of women missed. Thankfully, things have changed since then.”

Following the success of the first FabU Wellness range, three more supplements were released in pharmacies and online earlier this summer, and are going from strength to strength.

“The fact that I’m a pharmacist I do think helped. I think people feel more confident knowing your background, plus reviews online are brilliant — you can do as much marketing as you like but it still comes down to word of mouth.

“The range is not just for women either. I don’t think we should forget men when we talk about looking after our health. A lot of men go through the andropause as well — testosterone and energy levels all reduce — they can feel a little down in the dumps too,” she explains.

Speaking of men, do her boys (aged 14, 12 and 10) and Mr Fabulous feel embarrassed watching her online antics, waving around a vulva puppet or dressing up as Wonder Woman to promote women’s health?

“I’m probably terribly embarrassing for my teenage son, but now they don’t bat an eyelid. I went to the Vhi Women’s Mini Marathon this year dressed as Wonder Woman and my sister Rachel came dressed as a vulva, so they may blame me when they are in counselling when they are older,” she jokes.

“Still, they’ll know all about vulvas and vaginas, women’s health, menopause... they’ll be amazingly informed for whoever they end up with.

“Like sometimes, when we go into the podcast studio, two of them will sit on the chair and say: ‘Oh, what will you talk about today? Menopause? Dry vaginas?’ They hear me talking online, doing interviews and they’ve no qualms at all about talking about the female body, which is great.”

Plus they will be house-trained, she laughs again: “Once the third fella was born I was like, ‘I’m not picking up jocks for the rest of my life, they can do that themselves.’ I know it can be easier to do it yourself but you’re not doing anyone any favours in the long run.”

So does Laura think the next generation will be different when it comes to anatomical issues, and talk more freely?

“Oh, definitely — I do talks around the country to women and I tell them a story about this lady in her early 70s with serious vaginal dryness and vulva issues and she was treating herself with thrush cream. She hadn’t had sex in 15 years, was sore to sit down and too embarrassed to ask for help.

“When I told her to go to the doctor and ask for an oestrogen cream for her vulva and pessary for her vagina, she said: ‘But sure, my GP doesn’t want to see my 70-year-old vagina.’ That’s what women have been told — that area shouldn’t be talked about, or even looked at.

“But she did go and she was a different woman within three weeks and that could’ve been helped years earlier.”

So what can we expect from the busy podcaster, who recently hit 260K downloads with The Laura Dowling Experience.

“My brain is always busy and there’s lots I’d love to do, but at the moment I have plenty to be working on. Be prepared for 2024 because the mad scientist never stops.”

Before the ‘mad scientist’ is on her way, she adds with a chuckle: “Do you want to see my vulva puppet before you go? Wouldn’t that clitoris take your eye out!”

See fabuwellness.com for more