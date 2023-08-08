Mum of Limerick boy (6) reveals he is battling meningitis after third brain surgery

Noah, from Monaleen, has already endured numerous life-saving surgeries

The mother of a brave little Limerick boy who is battling meningitis after undergoing his third brain surgery has said they are taking it one day at a time as he recovers in hospital.

Una and John Quish have been maintaining a bedside vigil as their six-year-old son Noah is treated in a Dublin hospital.

Noah, from Monaleen, has already endured numerous life-saving surgeries and has spent much of his short life in hospitals but has just recently undergone his third brain surgery.

A post on the Limerick’s Little Blue Hero Noah Quish Facebook page reveals that he is facing a long recovery and “things are complicated at the moment”.

“His original surgery had to be re-done and his shunt had to be taken out for now to allow his head to heal as he had a lot of fluid on the brain and it was leaking out of the wound,” it reads.

“He now has a drain in his spine which will stay for a while to monitor things and in time when he is better, he will have his shunt put back. But again it’s trial and error as the shunt could cause this infection again so they have to keep a close eye on him.

“His recovery is hard on his little body. And it’s hard to say how things are at the moment as it’s going to take some time. Thank you for all your lovely messages, prayers and donations. Will keep you updated.”

Speaking to sundayworld.com, Noah’s mum Una said Noah had to have the third operation on his brain due to complications with the previous surgery

“He has also developed a form of meningitis,” Una said. “They’re still testing to see what type it is.

“He had been scheduled to have brain surgery and he had that done but then two days later he ended up with a shunt, because he had a build up of fluid on the brain. But he hasn’t been right since the shunt went in. They’re still checking to see if this was the cause of the infection and the meningitis that he got.

“They have now taken out the shunt to give the head a break, so he’s on a drain now, but that can’t stay there forever and the shunt will have to go back in eventually.”

Una revealed that they have already spent the last two weeks in hospital and are facing other few weeks as Noah recovers but they are taking it one day at a time.

“You’re kind of kept busy when you’re in the hospital but it’s worse when you’re at home,” she said. “We’re just staying focused now and waiting to see how he gets on.”

Una said they are getting great support from family and their community.

“We have an older daughter Leah and it’s her 11th birthday next week. She got a fright after seeing Noah after the first surgery as he has a big scar on the back on his head. But we managed to get her off on holidays with friends to keep her distracted.”

Una, who was named Limerick Carer of the Year in 2021 for her devotion to Noah, said he is usually a very bubbly boy who is always up to “pure mischief”.

“Everyone knows him as that child with the big smile on his face. He was always running away from me and I’d be always trying to catch him, but I wouldn’t mind if he was back to that way again now.”

Meanwhile, a GoFundMe page has been created to support Noah’s parents.