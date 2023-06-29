Louth girl (8) was minutes from death after Strep A infection caused septic shock

Drogheda couple thank the staff of the Lourdes Hospital for saving their little daughter’s life

Barbara will still most likely lose parts of her fingers and toes following sepsis.

Little Barbara (8) was moments from death on several occasions after contracting sepsis last month.

Barbara will still most likely lose parts of her fingers and toes following sepsis.

A couple from Drogheda has thanked the staff of the Lourdes Hospital for saving their little daughter’s life, and their entire community for supporting the family in the difficult aftermath.

Agnieszka and Piotr Data almost lost their eight-year-old daughter Barbara to septic shock last month, and even though she still faces the risk of losing her limbs, they are grateful she is alive and full of fighting spirit.

“We were so close to losing her, but she is alive for us and after being told so many times to say goodbye to her, it is like a miracle,” says Agnieszka.

“Her organs got back to normal, her heart is OK, her brain is OK, and even though she had a stroke, she can see, she can hear, she can talk, her memory is OK, she can move her limbs. We can see our old self Barbara (sic) coming back day by day”.

Little Barbara (8) was moments from death on several occasions after contracting sepsis last month.

It was on Saturday, May 13, that Barbara went into septic shock due to a Strep A infection.

“It all happened so quickly,” explains her mum. “On Thursday, May 11, Barbara had a sore throat, on Friday she had a fever and a cough, and we were reassured by a GP that it is all caused by a virus and there is no need for antibiotics.

She was then minutes from death and doctors said they have never seen such an ill child. Many of her organs collapsed, including lungs

“On Saturday she could not breathe, she was very weak, her lips were turning blue, and we took her to the A&E in Drogheda Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital.

“She was then minutes from death and doctors said they have never seen such an ill child. Many of her organs collapsed, including lungs because they were taken by pneumonia, and she was urgently transferred from Drogheda Hospital to Temple Street Hospital, the moment they came in, she had a cardiac arrest but thankfully she was brought back to life”.

The fight for little Barbara’s life lasted for another 48 hours in Temple Street ICU, until her parents were told there are not many chances for her in Dublin and she needs to be transferred to Sweden.

Little Barbara Data (8) from Drogheda is recovering from life-threatening septic shock.

Karolinska University Hospital in Solna, Stockholm is one of the best hospitals in the world for ECMO (extracorporeal membrane oxygenation) treatment in and they treat many cases like Barbara’s, not only from Ireland, but from all over the world.

Many times during these few days we were told to say goodbye, it was such a horrible time

“It was a tough decision because this treatment posed lots of risks, but we wanted to try everything to keep our Barbara alive. Many times during these few days we were told to say goodbye, it was such a horrible time for us,” says Agnieszka.

“I was also encouraged to take some hair from Barabra as a keepsake; that was the toughest part, but she was so critically ill that the chances for her were very slim.”

The treatment in Sweden is expensive but thankfully for the family it was all covered by the HSE.

“After seven days, her lungs started to work on her own, she slowly started to get better, and she was woken up from her sedation which lasted almost 14 days,” she says. “On May 30, we were told we could bring her home and it was such a relief for us, not to leave her again and be able to come back home together.”

She says this is when the community spirit in Drogheda really kicked in!

Barbara will still most likely lose parts of her fingers and toes following sepsis.

“Our neighbours and their families offered their time to take us to hospital, to help us with normal things like bringing shopping home, and while we were busy in hospital, minding our other children,” says Agnieszka.

“Staff in Barbara’s school (St Brigid's and St, Patrick NS Drogheda) are also so amazing. They come to us every morning to take our older children to school and they bring them back home in the afternoon.

Her organs are back to normal, but she may lose some parts of her feet and hands. Some parts are necrotic, and they need to be amputated

“Teachers, principals and their families make a weekly rota and they bring us every day to Temple Street - we change every 24 hours; one of us stays in the hospital and the other one comes back home, to spend time with our other children who miss their sister dearly”.

Barbara is improving but not out of the woods yet, as there is a risk her arms and legs have received too much damage.

“Her organs are back to normal, but she may lose some parts of her feet and hands. Some parts are necrotic, and they need to be amputated and we were told she will not be walking,” says Agnieszka emotionally.

“We just do not know how to tell her the wounds are not just skin deep, it can be toes and fingers she will lose. Before the illness she was a keen cyclist, cycling at least 10 km per day on her bike to and from school, she was dancing, doing gymnastics, she was always on the move and this will now stop for her”.

It has been a terrifying few weeks, but we are grateful we still have Barbara, and it has been a time for hope, courage, fight and a great community spirit

Despite all that, Barbara cannot wait to get back to school to see her friend and to make her First Holy Communion.

"She missed it this year, but there were prayers for Barbara during the mass which we could see from Sweden,” says mum.

“It has been a terrifying few weeks, but we are grateful we still have Barbara, and it has been a time for hope, courage, fight and a great community spirit.”