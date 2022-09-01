Listening to music can help boost immunity by creating virus busting cells
Health expert Professor Luke O'Neill has revealed that listening to music can help boost immunity by creating virus busting cells.
Professor O'Neill who became one of the recognisable faces that helped calm the population with this straight talking advice during the lockdown is now offering us more reassuring news.
He says that listening to your favourite sounds can create these antibodies can fight viruses and bacteria.
Studies also show that related activity, such as being in a choir, can stave off mental decline.
He told The Pat Kenny Show: "There's a study showing if you listen to music, an antibody called IGA goes up in your body.
"And these antibodies can fight viruses and bacteria.
"IGA lines your nose, it's in your upper airwaves - and there's really good evidence that enjoying music boosts IGA levels.
"Cells called natural killer cells... they're virus busting cells, they go up in your circulation when you listen to music.
"So music is a very beneficial thing for immunity as well.”
Read more
He explained that being in a choir can have specific benefits.
"There's loads of studies on being in a choir [which show it] is hugely beneficial.
"It's a social thing remember... you're concentrating on the music, you're not worrying about paying your mortgage or whatever it might be.
"That's very good for your mental health as well. And really nice as well is it staves off decline, in a way.
"There's good studies showing it'll stave off Alzheimer's even if you're in a choir.
"You're flexing your brain muscle, if you will".
But he said why humans like music is a mystery.
"There must be some evolutionary reason: one could well be your immune boost that you get from listening to music.
"The second big one, no doubt, is social bonding - we're a social species.
"And when we go to a thing like Electric Picnic, massive social bonding is happening.
"And that's good for us as a species".
Today's Headlines
video nasties | Shocking CCTV captures three men preparing for bloody revenge at caravan park
M50 chaos | Six-vehicle road collision on M50 as three people hospitalised ‘as precaution’
cost shocker | Bord Gáis to hike up electricity prices by 34% – the FIFTH increase since last year
sicko | PSNI praise victims of William Patterson for bravery after pervert pensioner is jailed
determination | Alannah Quinn Idris ‘aces’ Leaving Cert six months after losing sight after alleged assault
nightmare | Vogue Williams reveals how son now sleeps on the floor after sis showed him ‘scary’ movie
countdown | Harry Styles fans face anxious wait as tickets for Slane Castle gig go on general release
'last resort' | Judge orders arrest of teacher who refused to address transgender student as ‘they’
Shock news | Simon Delaney stuns viewers and co-hosts as he reveals he is quitting Ireland AM
two out of three | Miss Ireland Ivanna McMahon joins outgoing queen Pamela Uba on red carpet for Bat Out Of Hell opening