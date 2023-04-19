Limerick man reveals dad’s last word was ‘revenge’ before ‘horrible death’

“Before he lost consciousness, he said ‘I want out of the hospital, I don’t want to be where this man did this to me.’ ”

A Limerick man who overturned the results of an inquest into his father’s death says his dad’s final word on his deathbed was “revenge.”

Mike Daly Jnr’s father, Mike Daly Snr, suffered a “horrible death” after suffering years of bleeding from his rectum, on April 7, 2010, after an operation at University Hospital Limerick.

“We will be talking to gardaí, and the family want a full public inquiry,” Mike Jnr told the Sunday World.

Three years before his death, Mr Daly had surgery at (UHL) after a bowel cancer diagnosis but continued to suffer post-operative bleeding and pain afterwards.

A first inquest into the death of Mike Snr found he died of cardiac failure due to natural causes but after years of his own research, Mike Jnr uncovered evidence that suggested otherwise.

On March 10 this year, a second inquest into Mike Snr’s passing found that he died of heart failure due to sepsis in a case of medical misadventure.

It’s believed to be the first time in the history of the State that a second inquest into the same death has been held.

The doctor who was looking after Mike Snr and performed the operation in question, Mr Raphael Keane, told the Coroner’s Court that in retrospect, stopping some of his medications would have made a ‘huge difference’ in reducing the rectal bleeding he suffered.

In September 2008, when a CT scan of the abdomen was carried out, Mr Daly said he didn’t see this scan, just the report from it, which suggested referral to a Multi-Disciplinary Meeting.

Mr Keane didn’t think this was necessary, as there was no evidence of colon cancer having reoccurred.

An expert commissioned by the coroner noted ‘suspicious imaging’ on this CT scan, which Mr Keane said was never highlighted.

Mr Keane said: ‘If I had known what was on that CT scan in 2008, I would have acted differently. I’m very sorry I didn’t have that information.”

From his home in Limerick, Mike Jnr gave a detailed description of the family’s side of the story.

“It’s been soul-destroying. We have our verdict. I’ve gotten some justice,” Mike said.

He says his beloved dad suffered an unimaginably painful death.

“Dad had an operation for bowel cancer in 2007, Doctor Raphael Keane removed the tumour. Dad developed a leak and sepsis which went unknown.

“In April 2007 he had another operation. By May 2008 he had huge blood loss. Cups of blood leaking every day.

“Before he lost consciousness, he said ‘I want out of the hospital, I don’t want to be where this man did this to me.’ His last word to me, after he built up the strength; it was one word… ‘revenge’.